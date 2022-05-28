Government Okays Rules To Help Improve Small Business Competitiveness

Government is eager to enhance competitiveness of small and medium companies

New Delhi:

Government has accredited new pointers of Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) for implementation through the fifteenth Finance Commission cycle – 2021-26, the MSME ministry mentioned on Friday.

The scheme goals at enhancing the competitiveness and productiveness of micro and small enterprises by endeavor sure interventions.

The interventions embody establishing of frequent facility centres and infrastructure growth.

According to the rules, the central authorities’s grant for growth of Common Facility Centres (CFCs) will likely be restricted to 70 per cent of the price of the venture from Rs 5 crore to 10 crore and 60 per cent of the price of venture from Rs 10 crore to Rs 30 crore.

In case of north-east and hill states, island territories and aspirational districts, the federal government’s grant will likely be 80 per cent of the price of the venture from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore and 70 per cent of price of the venture from Rs 10 crore to Rs 30 crore, the ministry mentioned in a press release.

For infrastructure growth, it mentioned the central authorities grant will likely be restricted to 60 per cent of the price of venture from Rs 5 crore to Rs 15 crore for establishing of latest industrial property or flatted manufacturing unit complicated, whereas the grant will likely be 50 per cent of the price of venture from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for upgradation of current industrial property/ flatted manufacturing unit complicated.