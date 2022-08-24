Government releases ten sites for oil and gas exploration, angering crossbench

The federal authorities will launch an additional ten websites for exploration for brand spanking new oil and fuel tasks off the coasts of Victoria, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, triggering rebukes from crossbench senators who say it doesn’t align with the federal government’s personal local weather objectives.

Industry Minister Madeleine King introduced the discharge of the websites, totalling 46,758 sq. kilometres of Commonwealth waters, on Wednesday saying it could play an essential function in securing future vitality provides.

Resources Minister Madeleine King is releasing an additional ten websites for exploration for brand spanking new oil and fuel tasks off the coasts of Victoria, the Northern Territory and Western Australia. Credit:Trevor Collens

“The annual release of areas for offshore petroleum exploration supports ongoing investment in the nation’s petroleum sector, which is vital for the economy and meeting the energy needs of Australians,” King stated.

“At the same time as we strive to reduce emissions it must be emphasised that continued exploration for oil and gas in Commonwealth waters is central to alleviating future domestic gas shortfalls.”