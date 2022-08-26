Government tradies to strike for pay increase

Government carpenters, electricians, constructing engineers and plumbers will strike from September 1 to press pay claims as annual inflation of seven.3 per cent bites into wages.

Workers will stroll off the job from midnight August 31 and rally outdoors the federal government’s 1 William Street headquarters in Brisbane from 9am the next day.

CFMEU protesters are anticipated to hitch authorities builders, plumbers, electricians after they strike outdoors 1 William Street on September 1 arguing for wage will increase.

The resolution was taken at union conferences on Friday morning involving members of the Electrical Trades Union, Plumbers Union, the Australian Workers Union, and the Australian Builders Construction Union, representing QBuild and Transport and Main Roads development groups.

These employees are anticipated to be joined by CFMEU unionists who’ve already begun urgent the Queensland authorities to extend their wage improve of “4 per cent, 4 per cent and 3 per cent” supplied to most public servants over three years.