Government tradies to strike for pay increase
Government carpenters, electricians, constructing engineers and plumbers will strike from September 1 to press pay claims as annual inflation of seven.3 per cent bites into wages.
Workers in these areas will work off the job from midnight August 31 and rally exterior the federal government’s 1 William Street headquarters in Brisbane from 9am on September 1.
The resolution was taken at union conferences on Friday morning involving members of the Electrical Trades Union, Plumbers Union, the Australian Workers Union, the Australian Builders Construction Union representing QBuild and Transport and Main Roads building groups.
These employees are anticipated to be joined by CFMEU unionists who’ve already begun urgent the Queensland authorities to extend their wage enhance of “4 per cent, 4 per cent and 3 per cent” supplied to most Queensland public servants for 3 years.
“There could be ‘several thousand at the rally by 9am easily’,” one employee mentioned.
The period of the protected strike motion is unclear.
Construction employees argue they’re paid lower than lecturers and police and need to enhance their base wage fee so {that a} proportion enhance has a marked enchancment for lower-paid public servants.
They say their base wage is round $39 per hour, whereas comparable workers within the personal sector obtain $45 per hour. They level out construction staff at Queen’s Wharf allegedly receive $80 an hour.
Construction workers say they’re additionally cautious of delaying ways from the federal government’s industrial relations groups.