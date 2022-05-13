Governor: Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her submit because the state’s prime election official, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ workplace stated Thursday.

In a resignation letter, Lee, a Republican, stated she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. Her letter didn’t specify a cause for leaving however information retailers have reported that she is contemplating a run for Congress.

“I am grateful for your support throughout my tenure, and I am honored to have been part of your vision for our state,” she wrote in her resignation letter to DeSantis. “I will continue to seek what’s best for the citizens of Florida and will always be proud of what we accomplished together.”

DeSantis’ workplace stated it will quickly have an announcement on Lee’s alternative.

“Over the past 20 years, Florida has become one of the best states in the nation at administering elections, and Secretary Lee built on that tradition,” stated DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske. “As Secretary of State, she helped ensure Florida had an efficient election in 2020, with accurate results.”

Prior to changing into secretary of state, Lee was a decide in Hillsborough County, a former federal prosecutor and federal public defender. DeSantis appointed Lee in early 2019. Her predecessor, Michael Ertel, abruptly stepped down after a newspaper obtained pictures of him in blackface at a celebration in 2005. Ertel later apologized.

