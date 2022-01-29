Governor knew the circumstances around a deadly arrest, but kept quiet, records show

toggle caption Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate file picture by way of AP

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat in a deep-red state, was immersed in a tough reelection marketing campaign when he acquired a textual content message from the pinnacle of the state police: Troopers had engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” with a Black motorist, ending with the person’s dying.

Edwards was notified of the circumstances of Ronald Greene’s dying inside hours of his May 2019 arrest, in response to textual content messages The Associated Press obtained by a public data request. Yet the governor stored quiet as police advised a a lot totally different story to the sufferer’s household and in official studies: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.

For two years, Edwards remained publicly tight-lipped concerning the contradictory accounts and doable cover-up till the AP obtained and printed long-withheld body-camera footage exhibiting what actually occurred: white troopers jolting Greene with stun weapons, punching him within the face and dragging him by his ankle shackles as he pleaded for mercy and wailed, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!”

The governor has rebuffed repeated interview requests and his spokesperson wouldn’t say what steps, if any, Edwards took within the instant aftermath of Greene’s dying. “The governor does not direct disciplinary or criminal investigations,” mentioned spokesperson Christina Stephens, “nor would it be appropriate for him to do so.”

What the governor knew, when he knew it and what he did have turn into questions in a federal civil rights investigation of the lethal encounter and whether or not police brass obstructed justice to guard the troopers who arrested Greene.

“The question is: When did he find out the truth?” mentioned Sen. Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat who’s vice-chair of a legislative committee created final yr to dig into complaints of extreme pressure by state police.

The FBI has questioned folks in current months about Edwards’ consciousness of assorted points of the case, in response to regulation enforcement officers who spoke on situation of anonymity to debate the probe. Investigators have targeted partly on an influential lawmaker saying the governor downplayed the necessity for a legislative inquiry.

The governor’s spokesperson mentioned he’s not beneath investigation and neither is any member of his employees.

Edwards stored quiet concerning the Greene case by his reelection marketing campaign in 2019 and thru a summer time of protests in 2020 over racial injustice within the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Even after Greene’s household filed a wrongful-death lawsuit that introduced consideration to the case in late 2020, Edwards declined to characterize the actions of the troopers and refused calls to launch their body-camera video, citing his concern for not interfering with the federal investigation.

But when the AP obtained and printed the long-withheld footage of the encounter that left Greene bloody, immobile and limp on a darkish highway close to Monroe, Edwards lastly spoke out.

Edwards condemned the troopers, calling their actions “deeply unprofessional and incredibly disturbing.”

“I am disappointed in them and in any officer who stood by and did not intervene,” the governor mentioned in an announcement. He later referred to as the troopers’ actions “criminal.”

But Edwards, a lawyer from a protracted household line of Louisiana sheriffs, additionally has made feedback for the reason that launch of the video that downplay troopers’ actions, even reprising the narrative that Greene could have been killed by a automobile crash.

“Did he die from injuries sustained in the accident?” Edwards mentioned in response to a query on a radio present in September. “Obviously he didn’t die in the accident itself because he was still alive when the troopers were engaging with him. But what was the cause of death? I don’t know that that was falsely portrayed.”

Weeks after these remarks, a reexamined post-mortem commissioned by the FBI rejected the crash principle outright, attributing Greene’s dying to “physical struggle,” troopers repeatedly beautiful him, putting him within the head, restraining him at size and Greene’s use of cocaine.

The federal investigators have taken curiosity in a dialog Edwards had final June with state Rep. Clay Schexnayder, the highly effective Republican House speaker who was contemplating a legislative inquiry into the Greene case following the discharge of the video.

Schexnayder mentioned this week that the governor advised him there was no want for additional motion from the legislature as a result of “Greene died in a wreck.” The speaker mentioned he by no means moved ahead with the investigation to keep away from interfering with the federal probe.

The governor’s spokesperson acknowledged he briefed the legislative management on his “understanding of the Greene investigation” and mentioned his remarks had been constant along with his public statements. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to remark.

“It’s time to find out what happened, who knew what and when, and if anyone has covered it up,” Schexnayder advised the AP. “The Greene family deserves to know the truth.”

Edwards acquired phrase of the Greene case in a textual content from then-Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves on May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., about 9 hours after the lethal arrest.

“Good morning. An FYI,” the message learn. “Early this morning, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle in Ouachita Parish. The driver fled thru two parishes in excess of 110 mph, eventually crashing. Troopers attempted to place the driver under arrest. But, a violent, lengthy struggle took place. After some time struggling with the suspect, troopers were joined by a Union Parish deputy and were able to take the suspect into custody. … The suspect remained combative but became unresponsive shortly before EMS arrived.”

The rationalization given to Edwards, which his spokesperson referred to as a “standard notification,” was far totally different from what Greene’s household says it was being advised by troopers at nearly the identical time — that the 49-year-old died on influence in a automobile crash on the finish of a chase. A coroner’s report that day signifies Greene was killed in a motorized vehicle accident and a state police crash report makes no point out of troopers utilizing pressure.

Reeves ended his textual content by telling the governor that the person’s dying was beneath investigation.

“Thank you,” Edwards responded.

Those phrases had been among the many few statements from Edwards himself launched in response to an intensive public-records request the AP filed in June for supplies referring to Greene’s dying. The governor’s workplace has not launched any messages from Edwards to his employees and has but to totally reply to a separate December request for his texts with three prime police officers.

Hundreds of different emails and textual content messages launched by the governor’s workplace present that whereas he has publicly distanced himself from the case and points of state police violence, his employees has been extra engaged behind the scenes, together with his prime lawyer repeatedly contacting state and federal prosecutors concerning the Greene case.

Alexander Van Hook, who till December oversaw the civil rights investigation into Greene’s dying because the appearing U.S. lawyer in Shreveport, mentioned in November there was no try by the governor to affect the investigation. “That wouldn’t go over very well with us if there had been,” Van Hook advised AP.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, mentioned Edwards had an obligation to at the least comply with up with the pinnacle of the state police after being knowledgeable of Greene’s dying.

“When something goes wrong … he’s shocked,” Landry mentioned, “when behind the scenes he is intimately involved in trying to control the message and distort it from the public.”

Meanwhile, state police just lately acknowledged that the division “sanitized” the cellphone of Reeves, deliberately erasing messages after he abruptly retired in 2020 amid AP’s preliminary reporting on Greene’s dying. The company mentioned it did the identical to the cellphone of one other former police commander, Mike Noel, who resigned from a regulatory submit final yr as he was set to be questioned concerning the case by lawmakers. Police mentioned such erasures are coverage.

Edwards’ workplace mentioned the governor first discovered of the “allegations surrounding Mr. Greene’s death” in September 2020 — the identical month wherein a state senator despatched Edwards’ legal professionals a duplicate of the Greene household’s wrongful-death lawsuit that had been filed a couple of months earlier.

No one has but been charged with against the law in Greene’s dying and solely one of many troopers concerned in his arrest has been fired. Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who was recorded saying he “beat the ever-living f— out of” Greene, died in a automobile crash in 2020 quickly after studying he would lose his job.

In early October 2020, after AP printed audio of Hollingsworth’s feedback, the governor reviewed video of Greene’s deadly arrest, his spokesperson mentioned.

Some observers of Edwards’ response to the Greene case see it as partly political calculation. At the time of the lethal arrest, the centrist Democrat was in a tricky reelection marketing campaign in a deeply conservative state towards a Republican backed by Donald Trump. His path to reelection trusted excessive Black turnout and crossover help from regulation enforcement

Greene’s dying — and the footage that in the end went viral — would have “politically threatened both voting groups simultaneously,” mentioned Joshua Stockley, a political scientist on the University of Louisiana Monroe.

But the primary public indications that Greene had been abused didn’t emerge till months after Edwards eked out 51% of the vote over businessman Eddie Rispone. He received largely on account of huge turnout by Black voters in city areas, taking 90% of the vote in Orleans Parish, the 60% Black parish that features New Orleans.

“I find it hard to believe that the release of this video during the election would not have had a profound consequence,” Stockley mentioned. “It would have been enormous.”