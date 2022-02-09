Governor Larry Hogan won’t run for Senate despite push from Mitch McConnell

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan introduced throughout a press convention that he is not going to be working for U.S. Senate within the upcoming midterm elections.

Hogan, a Republican, was beforehand inspired to run by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in an effort to achieve a majority within the Senate. However, with Hogan confirming that he is not going to run, the Republicans may need a tough street forward of them to get that majority.

“I will not be a candidate for the United States Senate,” Hogan mentioned through the February 8 press convention. “I sincerely appreciate all the people who have been encouraging me to consider it.”

This is a creating story and will probably be up to date when extra info is accessible.