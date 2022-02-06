Govt fixes glitch in new pension system, veterans relieved

India’s Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) on Sunday mentioned {that a} glitch within the authorities’s new pension disbursing system, which affected tons of of former servicemen, has been fastened.

The improvement got here two days after Hindustan Times highlighted that a number of veterans, together with three-star officers, weren’t paid dearness aid (DR) — a significant element of their retirement earnings — for January 2022 as a result of glitch within the system.

CGDA, which comes below the defence ministry, mentioned DR has been credited into their accounts. It attributed the issue to “errors in banking data”.

“Nearly 5 LAKH monthly pensions successfully disbursed via #SPARSH for January 2022. Dearness Relief (DR) for 1048 veterans, left out due to errors in banking data, has been rectified & paid in less than 48 hours of reporting. Efficient. Effective. Digital,” CGDA mentioned on Twitter.

Central authorities staff and pensioners are entitled to DR equal to 31% of their primary pay or pension. The glitch meant that retired colonels, for example, have been paid round ₹31,000 lower than the standard and former lieutenant generals round ₹37,000 much less.

Four former three-star generals confirmed to HT that DR was credited into their financial institution accounts on Saturday night.

“I am glad that CGDA has acted swiftly on the HT report and hope no more glitches are in store. However, many of us still feel that there was no need to tinker with the earlier system in which pensions came under the ambit of banks,” mentioned a former lieutenant normal.

The pension issues, now resolved, arose after the federal government switched to a brand new on-line pension disbursing system, managed by the Allahabad-based Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), to ease completely different features of defence pensions together with initiation, sanction, computation, revision and disbursement.

The system known as SPARSH, or System for Pension Administration (Raksha), includes crediting pensions immediately into the accounts of former servicemen with out counting on any exterior middleman (banks). The officers affected have been those who retired after 2016 as pensioners are being moved to the brand new system in phases.

According to PCDA (P), the SPARSH complete pension bundle, an end-to-end on-line system, seeks prime to make sure “the right payment to the right pensioner at the right time through digital processing” of the pensions of greater than three million defence pensioners.

PCDA (P) says the necessity for SPARSH was felt to obviate and tackle the present challenges within the pension sanctioning and disbursement course of similar to “decentralised solution existing in silos, manual intervention in processing and lack of centralised information for addressing pensioner queries.”