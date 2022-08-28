Govt is preparing to take more direct control of the deeds office, and gather better race data | Businessinsider

A brand new Bill seeks to place the minister of agriculture and land reform in direct cost of technical choices across the Deeds Office.

The laws board at present in cost will stay – however strictly as advisors to the minister.

The Deed Registries Amendment Bill additionally explicitly permits the minister to prescribe how “information relating to race, gender, citizenship and nationality of land owners” ought to be collected.

Agriculture, land reform and rural growth minister Thoko Didiza will ask Parliament to place her in direct management of technical choices on the Deeds Office, a brand new modification Bill from her division reveals.

That will embody precisely how info on the overseas possession of land, and the race of land house owners, is collected.

On Friday, Didiza formally gave discover of her intention to place the Deed Registries Amendment Bill earlier than the National Assembly quickly, with the publication of an explanatory memorandum on the laws.

The full textual content of the Bill reveals that, if it have been handed in its present kind, it could take away the facility of the Deeds Registries Regulations Board to make any precise laws. It would, as an alternative, change into an advisory physique that makes suggestions to the minister answerable for land affairs.

The minister might name on the board for particular recommendation, or the board might take it upon itself to proffer recommendation on how the deeds workplace runs, however there will probably be no obligation for the minister to heed any recommendation.

That will put a politician answerable for the day-to-day technical administration of the extremely technical enterprise of recording who owns what, the Law Society of South Africa previously said throughout a remark interval within the creation of the Bill.

The laws board, because it at present stands, “is best suited to formulate” laws, the Law Society mentioned, being made up of officers of the Registrar of Deeds Office and conveyancers. The particulars they cope with “may have to be amended quickly and on short notice”, it mentioned, and such choices should not ideally punted as much as a minister.

One regulation the minister would immediately take cost of, when it comes to the Bill, is “the manner and form in which personal information relating to race, gender, citizenship and nationality of land owners in South Africa may be collected for statistical and land audit purposes only, and only for capturing such information into a register for official use by any department of state or administration in the national or provincial sphere of Government.”

The Law Society beforehand mentioned it could not object to such info being gathered, so long as it doesn’t “impose an unfair onus on conveyancers.”