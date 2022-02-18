Govt releases national hydrogen policy

Releasing the primary a part of India’s National Green Hydrogen Policy, the federal government on Thursday introduced some incentives for potential producers, era corporations (gencos) and distribution licensees (discoms) to spice up giant scale indigenous manufacturing of inexperienced hydrogen, in order to decarbonise the vitality sector and scale back India’s heavy dependence on fossil fuels and crude oil imports. However, trade specialists sought extra readability as they claimed as per the most recent coverage, loads would nonetheless rely on the charges charged by the respective states and union territories (UTs).

The coverage was notified by the facility ministry on Thursday a 12 months after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman first revealed about India’s plan to harness inexperienced hydrogen in her 2021 funds speech. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the National Hydrogen Energy Mission in his Independence Day speech in August. The second a part of the coverage, which is more likely to be about mandating (refineries, fertiliser corporations and so forth) the utilization of inexperienced hydrogen and inexperienced ammonia in a phased method and in addition providing PLIs, would require a Cabinet approval and is at present below evaluation with the expenditure finance committee.

As reported by HT on January 30, the coverage will provide a full waiver of inter-state transmission fees for 25 years to those that enterprise into producing inexperienced hydrogen in India. Such producers of inexperienced hydrogen and inexperienced ammonia will get the profit is their vegetation are commissioned earlier than June 30, 2025. Manufacturers of inexperienced hydrogen/ammonia and the renewable vitality plant may even be given connectivity to the grid on “priority basis” to keep away from any procedural delays. Another incentive provided below the coverage is that the manufacturing of inexperienced hydrogen/ammonia might be thought of in opposition to the producer’s Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and the identical might be relevant even for discoms utilizing such renewable vitality.

Power minister RK Singh mentioned the implementation of this coverage will present clear gas to the widespread individuals of the nation. “This will reduce dependence on fossil fuel and also reduce crude oil imports. The objective also is for our country to emerge as an export Hub for Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia. The policy gives companies the liberty to set up renewable energy capacity anywhere by themselves or through a developer. It (the policy) promotes renewable energy generation as RE will be the basic ingredient in making green hydrogen. This in turn will help in meeting the international commitments for clean energy,” he mentioned.

The coverage additionally permits producers to arrange their vegetation in any of the present or upcoming renewable vitality parks and even in any of the “manufacturing zones”, which the federal government is at present making ready a roadmap for. “Green hydrogen/green ammonia can be manufactured by a developer by using renewable energy from a co-located renewable energy (RE) plant, or sourced from a remotely located RE plants, whether set up by the same developer, or a third party or procured RE from the power exchange. Green hydrogen/green ammonia plants will be granted Open Access for sourcing of RE within 15 days of receipt of application complete in all respects. The Open Access charges shall be in accordance with Rules as laid down,” the coverage seen by HT said.

The producer can even financial institution the unconsumed renewable energy as much as 30 days, with any discom and take it again when required. “Discoms can also procure and supply RE to the manufacturers of Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia in their states at concessional prices which will only include the cost of procurement, wheeling charges and a small margin as determined by the State Electricity Commission,” it mentioned, whereas additionally permitting producers to arrange bunkers close to ports for storage of inexperienced ammonia for export or use by transport. The land for constructing such storage items might be offered at charges relevant by the respective port authorities.

Green hydrogen is produced utilizing renewable vitality by electrolysis. The coverage additionally clarified that hydrogen and ammonia produced from biomass or a renewable vitality supply that has been banked may even be thought of as “green” hydrogen and “green” ammonia.

Hemant Mallya, Senior Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) mentioned waiving-off of central open entry fees is an effective first step in enabling decrease price distributed manufacturing of inexperienced hydrogen.