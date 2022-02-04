Govt willing to bring stricter social media rules: Vaishnaw tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The authorities is keen to carry stricter guidelines to make social media corporations accountable and make sure the security of the residents on the web if there may be consensus within the House, Union electronics and data know-how ministry Ashwini Vaishnaw instructed Rajya Sabha on Friday

Vaishnaw stated this in response to a question from Congress member Anand Sharma about higher accountability of the businesses. He added legislation enforcement companies take motion on the idea of experiences by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) or the ministry of electronics and Information Technology.

“… there is also a central portal where such cases can be registered and forwarded to the relevant law enforcement agency. …I agree with you that we have to come forward as a society and create greater accountability…”

HT on January 3 reported a few preliminary dialogue paper circulated within the ministry concerning the necessity for worldwide commonplace legislation for social media corporations and that the federal government might have a look at the moderation of content material.

The contours of the legislation have been being mentioned within the ministry. It may additionally broaden to incorporate person hurt regulation and response, below 18 and youngster security considerations, moderation of political content material, definitions and regulation of high-risk synthetic know-how, and privateness considerations surrounding new tools akin to wearable gadgets.

Vaishnaw insisted fast motion has been taken in opposition to purposes akin to Bulli Bai, which sparked outrage after pictures and particulars of practically 100 Muslim ladies have been shared with out their consent. In July, a number of Muslim ladies have been put up “for auction” on the Sulli Deals software.

Vaishnaw stated it isn’t about faith however in regards to the safety of ladies. “Whenever we try to regulate social media, the Opposition says that we are attacking freedom of speech. We need to bring a consensus to create an accountable social media ecosystem where women can feel safe.”

He stated the ministry has taken fast motion. “The action is not just superficial, but CERT-IN has conducted in-depth investigations.”