Former anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada was honoured with an exhibition at Constitutional Hill.

Kathrada was typically crucial of the ANC, a celebration he believed in and supported.

Former minister Barbara Hogan and SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter spoke in regards to the harm attributable to corruption.

While honouring the legacy of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada on Sunday, former minister Barbara Hogan took purpose on the authorities, saying it was dominated by greed and individuals who believed “it was their time to eat”.

Hogan spoke on Sunday on the launch of the Ahmed Kathrada exhibition at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

Kathrada would have turned 93 on Sunday. He was crucial of the ANC throughout the previous few years of his life.

While he believed the ANC was the only option for South Africans, Kathrada had known as for former president Jacob Zuma to resign.

The crucial legacy of Kathrada was continued by the important thing be aware audio system on Sunday.

Hogan, Kathrada’s spouse, instructed the viewers the ANC authorities was supported by everybody when it took energy in 1994.

But, she stated, the social gathering was now not a liberation motion – and had develop into dominated by members who believed they had been entitled to enrichment.

She stated many leaders had been out of contact with the truth on the bottom.

“[This is] when you cannot discern what is happening in your society, how people are responding… you are living in a bubble, believe you are God and are entitled, and you will make the decision. One of the most shocking statements was in the ANC ranks when Tony Yengeni said he did not struggle to be poor.

“This is the hubris that overtook our authorities. This authorities got here in with belief and hope, it had everyone behind them, and now we have shifted to hubris. We have shifted to a world the place we’re proper, and everyone seems to be flawed.

“With the hubris, came entitlement, ‘that it is my time to eat’. So, I will kill to be a councillor because ‘it is my time to eat’. I will kill to get a tender because ‘it’s my time to eat’. Corroding values have infiltrated our society,” Hogan stated.

SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter, a former board member on the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, sang the same tune.

He spoke in regards to the harm attributable to state seize.

“In the past few years, I have had a seat at the damage that took place in the years of state capture. Institutions like SARS, NPA, Hawks and other departments became personal fiefdoms used to serve the corrupt intent instead of all South Africans’ interests.

“The harm of state seize is actual. Those in denial are both complicit or preventing the hunt to cope with state seize,” he stated.

The exhibition at Constitutional Hill paperwork Kathrada’s life and legacy.