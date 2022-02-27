Govt’s stance on Ukraine-Russia conflict appears unclear, as fighting continues | News24

As combating between Russia and Ukraine escalates, there seems to be no synergy on South Africa ‘ s stance on the matter.

Minister within the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the federal government ‘ s stance stays for events to barter and mediate.

This contrasts with an announcement from the worldwide relations and cooperation division calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The name by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine seems to be in direct battle with the nation’s highest workplace.

On Sunday, Minister within the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, who represents President Cyril Ramaphosa, stated the federal government’s stance remained for events to barter and mediate.

“Over and above that, it is the stance of this country that we will always prefer peaceful solutions. We will always be opposed to any conflict that leads to a loss of life. We are not prepared to say anything beyond that,” he added.

Gungubele addressed the media on Sunday, on behalf of the safety cluster, in response to Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address two weeks in the past.

In a strongly worded assertion earlier this week, the division expressed its dismay on the escalating battle between Ukraine and Russia.

Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela stated the federal government regretted the state of affairs had deteriorated regardless of requires diplomacy to prevail.

“South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine in line with the United Nations Charter, which enjoins all member states to settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice are not endangered.

“South Africa emphasises respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. As a nation birthed via negotiation, South Africa is at all times appreciative of the potential dialogue has in averting a disaster and de-escalating battle,” the statement read.

On Sunday, Russia attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities, officials said.

This sparked massive explosions, and a blast was heard after an air raid siren in the capital Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were resisting a Russian advance.

Western countries have also imposed heavy sanctions against Russia, and several European countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines.

Some 368 000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.

When further pressed on the question if it is the official position that Russia should withdraw, Gungubele said: “Where I stand, the president stated he prefers a mediated state of affairs in Russia. We will at all times discourage any battle that results in the lack of life. We are usually not going to remark past that.”

On Sunday, Monyela tweeted: “SA college students and different Africans have been badly handled on the Ukrain/Poland border. [South African] ambassador J Mngomezulu has pushed from Warsaw [5 hours] to go cope with the matter, obtain our nationals and provide additional help. Ambassador G Tsengiwe in Hungary can be attending to South Africans on his facet.”

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise said so far the SA National Defence Force had not been asked to evacuate South Africans in Ukraine.

“If and when the necessity arises, we are going to inform you. South Africa believes in dialogue, and we hope that dialogue might be adopted on this state of affairs,” Modise said.

The ANC also added its voice to the escalating violence in Ukraine.

The chairperson of its international relations sub-committee, Lindiwe Zulu, said: “The ANC strongly believes that it should be the events, who’re straight concerned within the battle, that should not solely commit however come to the negotiating desk for decision of such battle.

“History is littered with wars that have been ended or even averted through negotiations. However, the dismal failure of the UN cannot be swept under the carpet, more so that, when some world leaders are openly biased in their judgement.”