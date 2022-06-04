Grab that sad, single banana and take it home – but don’t forget to eat it

We’ve all let half a loaf of bread develop mouldy, or purged our fridge of too many spoiled vegies. But you may be shocked by simply how a lot produce we let wither and decompose.

Good Weekend editor Katrina Strickland definitely was. “If food waste was a country it would be the third biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions after the US and China,” she says, introducing the most recent episode of Good Weekend Talks. “And the UN estimates that 17 per cent of global food production is wasted, totalling almost 1 billion tonnes a year.”

The quantity of meals Australia throws away annually would, in reality, fill the MCG 10 instances over. And we outperform different nations in what we throw away. But there are modern minds making an attempt to resolve this drawback. That a lot was detailed in our featured story this week, “Waste not want not” by freelance meals author Dani Valent, who joined us on the podcast.

“How can we be more frugal, more economical?” Valent asks. “When we’re shopping, can we not buy as much? When we’re eating out, should we not be over-ordering?” There’s an onus on everybody. “Households are the biggest culprit in the end,” she says. “We can blame the farms. We can blame the supermarkets. We can blame the supply chain. But in the end, the buck really stops with us at home.”