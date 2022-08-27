Grabouw truck driver dies after losing control of vehicle | News24

A truck driver travelling on the N2 Horseshoe Bend from Grabouw to Cape Town was killed on Saturday morning after he misplaced management of his automobile.

It’s understood the 34-year-old driver was transporting apples in a trailer when the accident occurred.

Western Cape Transport spokesperson Jandré Bakker stated all lanes have been closed on the N2 Sir Lowry’s Pass, as oil and diesel had leaked onto the highway floor.

“The body has since been removed and road maintenance cleared the spillage on the road surfaces. CTS Breakdown was also on scene to recover the vehicle,” said Bakker.

Meanwhile, Gordons Bay police said they have opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.

“The driver misplaced management and the automobile overturned. A 34-year-old was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel on the scene,” stated Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Anyone with info is urged to name Crime Stop on 08600 10111

Bakker stated the highway stays closed till additional discover.