Grace Tame announces shock engagement

The former Australian of the Year is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, sharing the candy second he acquired down on one knee.

2021 Australian of the yr, Grace Tame, has introduced her engagement to longtime associate Max Heerey.

Mr Heerey acquired down on one knee throughout a motorbike experience on Saturday and proposed with a sublime ring that featured a superb blue sapphire gem.

Sharing the information on Instagram and Twitter, Ms Tame mentioned the design was by the jeweller Jordan Grech from the impartial studio Tender Scars.

Ms Tame shared the completely happy information on Instagram, sharing a photograph of the ring and the second of the proposal.

“I mentioned, “yeeeES!!!” OATH YES! Love you ceaselessly and ever angel man,” she wrote.

Ms Tame is thought for her prolific contribution to authorized reform on Australian legal guidelines which beforehand prevented sexual abuse survivors in sure states from publicly sharing their story. In December 2021, she additionally started The Grace Tame Foundation alongside her fiance. Mr Heerey works because the non-for-profit’s Chief Operating Officer which goals to proceed Ms Tame’s political and social advocacy work towards the sexual abuse of kids.