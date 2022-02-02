Grace Tame breaks silence on PM photo

Grace Tame has spoken out about her tense interplay with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which kicked off a nationwide debate.

Grace Tame has damaged her silence over her tense interplay with Prime Minister Scott Morrison declaring “the survival of abuse culture is dependent on submissive smiles and self-defeating surrenders.”

But the previous Australian of the Year stated what she did “wasn’t an act of martyrdom in the gender wars”.

In her first direct feedback about the now viral images, Ms Tame has outlined her personal views on the matter after hundreds of Australians weighed in on what the second actually meant.

“The survival of abuse culture is dependent on submissive smiles and self-defeating surrenders. It is dependent on hypocrisy,’’ she said.

“My past is only relevant to the extent that I have seen — in fact I have worn — the consequences of civility for the sake of civility.

“What I did wasn’t an act of martyrdom in the gender culture war. It’s true that many women are sick of being told to smile, often by men, for the benefit of men.

“But it’s not just women who are conditioned to smile and conform to the visibly rotting status-quo. It’s all of us.”

Ms Tame has been accused of being “rude” and “childish” for not smiling on the Prime Minister by some, and labelled a feminist hero by supporters.

But till now she has not defined what occurred in her personal phrases.

Asked in regards to the incident on Friday, Mr Morrison said Ms Tame had “a terrible life … ordeal” however that he would all the time greet company with a smile.

During an interview on 4BC, Mr Morrison was requested: “Did yourself and your wife Jenny feel disrespected?”

He didn’t deny he felt disrespected however famous he had greeted Ms Tame with civility.

“I’ve seen all of that. Anyone comes to our home, when we invite somebody, we greet them with a smile, and they’re always welcome,’’ Mr Morrison said.

Unprompted, the Prime Minister then noted that the focus of the day was supposed to be about this year’s finalists, not Ms Tame.

“And that day, that day was actually about all the finalists coming to celebrate,’’ he said.

“And the previous Australians of the Year were there. Jenny and I were there and that day was all about them.

“All I’m saying is we were there that day to celebrate those who’ve done an incredible job for our country. And Jenny and I wanted to welcome them into our home and wish them all the best.

Mr Morrison then suggested Ms Tame had experienced great difficulties.

“Look, Grace is a passionate person who’s raised important issues,” he stated.

“She’s had a terrible life … ordeal … a terrible life … um you know things happened to her ordeals, the abuse. It’s just awful.

“And I know a lot of Australians, myself included, you know, support her efforts to ensure that these issues can be raised and addressed.

“Our government has done more than any other government on this issue, and that is in part

because of the strong focus that has been brought to these issues and the response that we’ve made.

“So I thank her for her time as Australian of the Year and as I say, when you know, if people come to our house, Jenny and I always greet them with a smile.”

Ms Tame was named the 2021 Australian of the Year after overturning a Tasmanian legislation that prevented her from talking about her experiences of sexual assault when she was simply 15.

She met with the Prime Minister earlier than a morning tea for the 2022 Australian of the Year finalists.

The 27-year-old was seen wanting unimpressed as Mr Morrison and his spouse Jenny stood for photographs with different individuals as she waited to enter the occasion

“Hello Grace,” the Prime Minister was then heard saying.

“G’day,” she responded.

“How are you going? Congratulations on the engagement,” Mr Morrison continued.

“Thank you,” Ms Tame stated, not making eye contact with the Prime Minister.

She then smiled at Jenny who stated one thing that couldn’t be heard.

Ms Tame then appeared visibly unimpressed whereas standing for photographs subsequent to the Prime Minister.

She didn’t say something as soon as the photographs have been taken earlier than strolling off.

Ms Tame had earlier tweeted a picture about her two days in Canberra: “On second thoughts let’s not go to Canberra. It’s a silly place,” it stated.