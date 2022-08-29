Grace Tame speaks about ‘open threats’ from abuser

Former Australian of the Year and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame claims the trainer who sexually abused her as a schoolgirl focused her on-line with “open threats”.

Ms Tame was a scholar at Hobart when she was sexually abused by her 58-year-old trainer Nicolaas Bester in 2010.

Grace Tame has written about “open threats” from her abuser on-line. Credit:Adam Gibson

Bester was sentenced to 2 years and 10 months behind bars in 2011 for the abuse of Tame, who was 15 on the time. He served one yr and eight months in jail.

On Monday night time, Tame wrote on social media that she was nonetheless coping with “open threats and harassment from the man who abused me”.