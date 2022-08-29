Grace Tame speaks about ‘open threats’ from abuser
Former Australian of the Year and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame claims the trainer who sexually abused her as a schoolgirl focused her on-line with “open threats”.
Ms Tame was a scholar at Hobart when she was sexually abused by her 58-year-old trainer Nicolaas Bester in 2010.
Bester was sentenced to 2 years and 10 months behind bars in 2011 for the abuse of Tame, who was 15 on the time. He served one yr and eight months in jail.
On Monday night time, Tame wrote on social media that she was nonetheless coping with “open threats and harassment from the man who abused me”.
Along with the message, Tame posted screenshots of messages from an account with the deal with ‘Nico Bester’.
The screenshots present “at last I shall come for” with an e-mail tackle Ms Tame mentioned she as soon as used.
“Here he is, the twice-convicted child sex offender, referring to my childhood email, which very few people know, in place of my name. It was the login to my old Facebook he and I communicated on,” she wrote on Twitter.
She mentioned within the thread her abuser was “counting down an act of revenge”, deliberate for the day her memoir was to be launched.