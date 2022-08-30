Grace Tame went to police ‘multiple times’ over claims of childhood abuser’s new messages
Former Australian of the Year and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame says she instructed police a number of occasions about threatening messages on social media that she alleges got here from her childhood abuser, however that “no changes have come about” since she reported the messages.
Twitter has completely frozen the account with the deal with ‘Nico Bester’ – an account Tame believes belonged to the trainer who sexually abused her when she was 15 years previous – after a sequence of messages that broke the platform’s guidelines about “violent threats”.
Tame revealed a prolonged submit on Twitter on Monday night time through which she mentioned the trainer who sexually abused her has since focused her on-line with “open threats and harassment”.
Since reporting the alleged abuse on Twitter, Tame mentioned police communication “hasn’t been great”.
Australian Federal Police and Tasmania police have been contacted for remark.
On Tuesday, Tame instructed ABC Radio Melbourne that she believed her abuser was additionally concentrating on her charity, The Grace Tame Foundation, utilizing aliases with sexual abuse innuendos and references that solely she and her accomplice, Max Heerey, would learn about.
“I’ve been to the police a number of times about these things and no changes have come about,” Tame mentioned.
Tame was a scholar at Hobart when she was sexually abused by her 58-year-old trainer Nicolaas Bester in 2010. He was later sentenced to 2 years and 10 months behind bars for the abuse of Tame, who was 15 on the time, and served one 12 months and eight months in jail.