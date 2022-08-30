Grace Tame went to police ‘multiple times’ over claims of childhood abuser’s new messages

Former Australian of the Year and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame says she instructed police a number of occasions about threatening messages on social media that she alleges got here from her childhood abuser, however that “no changes have come about” since she reported the messages.

Twitter has completely frozen the account with the deal with ‘Nico Bester’ – an account Tame believes belonged to the trainer who sexually abused her when she was 15 years previous – after a sequence of messages that broke the platform’s guidelines about “violent threats”.

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame. Credit:James Brickwood

Tame revealed a prolonged submit on Twitter on Monday night time through which she mentioned the trainer who sexually abused her has since focused her on-line with “open threats and harassment”.

Since reporting the alleged abuse on Twitter, Tame mentioned police communication “hasn’t been great”.