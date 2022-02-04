Grade 11 girl, father allegedly assault teacher at a school in Free State | News24

A Free State highschool instructor was allegedly assaulted by a Grade 11 lady and her father.

Physical Science instructor, TS Mokgobo, was allegedly overwhelmed by the 2 at Setjhaba se Maketse Combined School in Botshabelo, Free State, on Thursday. The incident disrupted studying and instructing on the college.

A legal case has been opened at Botshabelo police station.

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe mentioned: “We condemn the assault of the teacher in the strongest possible terms.”

“The attack happened in full view of pupils and teachers. The safety of our teachers and pupils is paramount. A conducive environment for teaching and learning is non-negotiable.”

Makgoe referred to as on provincial and district officers, in addition to the varsity governing physique, to publicly reprimand the dad or mum and pupil for his or her “gutting and unbecoming conduct”.

“Officials from the department will visit the school on Friday to provide psycho-social support to pupils and teachers who witnessed this incident. They will also investigate the matter and take appropriate action,” mentioned Makgoe.

