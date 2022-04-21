Graduate numbers highlight Youth League strength | UEFA Youth League

This season marked an necessary milestone for the UEFA Youth League, with its 800th participant graduating into senior membership competitions.

It reveals the worth of the Youth League, which was launched in 2013 to additional develop European youth soccer at membership degree, lowering the gaps between golf equipment’ youth and senior groups, whereas providing worldwide expertise and aggressive motion for prime younger gamers.

In its nine-year historical past, the Youth League has showcased the rising skills of a few of Europe’s most recognisable names, offering the right platform earlier than tackling the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and as of this season, the Europa Conference League.

In whole, 816 gamers have now participated in each the Youth League and one of many senior competitions.

Maxwell Scherrer, UEFA chief of soccer growth “This competition has a huge impact on youth football. We see so many players, about 800, who, since the competition started, have made it to the top UEFA competitions – the Champions League, Europa League and now Europa Conference League. “It’s the final growth step to the elite recreation, the place they haven’t solely the strain of taking part in in opposition to one of the best gamers, however they face this sort of strain as properly that individuals are watching them, they’re on TV – it’s such as you’re within the ‘actual’ competitions, so I feel that is key in creating the gamers – they really feel this strain. “There is no other competition where you face the best players and the best teams in Europe, so I think it’s a great opportunity for all of them to face different clubs and cultures of football.”

Last season noticed one other necessary second in Youth League historical past, when Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount grew to become the primary gamers to have received each the UEFA Champions League and its age-specific equal. Team-mate Reece James was additionally a Youth League runner-up in 2018.

A choose few have now performed within the Youth League alongside all three senior competitions, together with Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and team-mate Nicolo Zaniolo, in addition to three of their Europa Conference League semi-final opponents in Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho. Pellegrini is fast to recognise the advantages that the competitors gives.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma “I think playing in the Youth League helped a lot of guys like me to make the next step up, because the intensity and quality were more like proper football – there are better players in the UEFA Youth League compared to the Primavera (Italian under-19) championship. “Whichever manner you take a look at it, the Youth League is the Champions League for Primavera sides, so evidently it’s a extra choose group. The groups are higher ready, so consequently the matches, the way you prepare for them, the way you line up, the depth, the standard – it’s all at a better customary.”





The Youth League additionally gives alternatives for younger and creating coaches, with workforce journey, totally different taking part in kinds and a gaggle stage to knockout format among the many challenges to to navigate. Among 23 coaches who’ve now taken cost in each the UEFA Youth League and a senior European membership competitors, notable names embody Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Rose, who lifted the trophy with Salzburg in 2017, Steven Gerrard, Santiago Solari and Patrick Vieira.

Sir Alex Ferguson on the UEFA Youth League and coaches “I think the important thing about it is you’re giving young players the opportunity to see how they handle being away from home “You additionally, as a coach, should embrace the thought of a manufacturing line of younger gamers to offer them futures and likewise to offer foundations to your soccer membership. “That supply of talent coming into the first team, which then means that if you have a good supply; and you’re giving them the proper education to be footballers; and you give them the experience of playing in the Youth League, then you don’t need to always go and buy. You’ve got the loyalty base there, because the kids will always remember the coach who gave them an opportunity in the first team. They’ll always remember their first journey into Europe. These are all important factors, in terms of what the Youth League is about.”

Won the UEFA Youth League and main membership competitors finals





Chelsea’s academy graduates with the Champions League trophy in 2021Chelsea FC by way of Getty Images

Andreas Christensen

UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Donetsk

UEL: 2019 for Chelsea, W4-1 vs Arsenal

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City

Mason Mount

UYL: 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City

Munir El-Haddadi

UYL: 2014 for Barcelona, W3-0 vs Benfica

UEL: 2020 for Sevilla, W3-2 vs Internazionale Milano

Played in UEFA Youth League closing and main membership competitors finals

Rúben Dias

UYL: 2017 for Benfica, L1-2 vs Salzburg

UCL: 2021 for Manchester City, L0-1 vs Chelsea

Reece James

UYL: 2018 for Chelsea, L0-3 vs Barcelona

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City