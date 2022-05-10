Graduating students learn that their student debt is paid for during convocation
Graduating from school is among the most memorable days of your life. It grew to become much more memorable for the scholars graduating from a university in East Texas as they acquired to know that an nameless donor paid off about $300,000 in scholar debt they usually have been in a position to graduate debt-free. A video of the graduation ceremony was shared on Instagram by Wiley College at some point in the past and it’s got over 12,000 views to this point.
“You are debt-free. You do not owe the college a penny. If you have a balance, you had a balance. You no longer have a balance,” Wiley College President Herman J. Felton Jr. is heard saying within the video that was posted by Wiley College as college students cheer enthusiastically.
“Congratulations 2022 Graduates, YOU ARE DEBT-FREE! Go Forth Inspired, glorious deeds to do,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video beneath:
“I love my alumni soil!!!” commented an Instagram person. “Go Forth Inspired class 2022!!” posted one other. “Congratulations! God’s blessings continue to be with you all,” wrote a 3rd.
The Wiley College is a traditionally black establishment that was based in 1873 in line with its Instagram bio.
In a submit on Facebook, the Wiley College mentioned that the Wiley College President introduced an nameless donor paid off about $300,000 in scholar debt for graduates of the traditionally black school in East Texas.
