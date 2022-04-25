Graeme Smith cleared of all racism allegations, Cricket SA ordered to pay legal costs | Sport

Graeme Smith has been cleared of all racism allegations levelled towards him.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith has been cleared of all racism allegations levelled towards him by Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report.

The report, which was submitted after months of testimony in December final 12 months, made “tentative findings” that Smith had engaged in racially biased and discriminatory behaviour in his capability as Proteas captain and as CSA’s director of cricket (DOC).

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, who compiled the SJN report, concluded that Smith had displayed racially prejudiced behaviour in his therapy of former team-mate Thami Tsolekile throughout their taking part in days, that he took challenge with black management at CSA earlier than accepting the DOC position, and that there was bias in his appointment of Mark Boucher as head coach of the Proteas forward of Enoch Nkwe.

CSA then took Ntsebeza’s findings to arbitration, and on Sunday night time, it was confirmed that two unbiased advocates – Ngwako Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop – had cleared Smith of all allegations.

The arbitration award additionally instructed CSA to pay Smith’s authorized prices.

In the arbitration award, Adv Maenetje SC and Adv Bishop decided that:

1. There was no evidentiary foundation to conclude that Mr Smith engaged in racial discrimination towards Mr Thami Tsolekile throughout the interval 2012-2014;

2. There was no evidentiary foundation to conclude that Mr Smith was racially biased towards black management at CSA; and

3. There was no evidentiary foundation to conclude Mr Smith’s appointment of Mr Mark Boucher, quite than Mr Enoch Nkwe, as coach of the lads’s Proteas group in 2019 amounted to unfair racial discrimination.

The final result won’t restore the working relationship between the events, nonetheless, as Smith has already moved on from his CSA employment after his contract concluded on the finish of March 2022.

Widely praised for the work he had completed as DOC in serving to restore credibility to South African cricket following a interval of administrative turmoil, Smith didn’t reapply for his place.

“CSA appreciates it has been difficult for Mr Smith to endure the unwarranted public disclosures of his personal information, including his remuneration, during the SJN process. CSA regrets that this occurred and wishes Mr Smith everything of the best going forward,” a CSA assertion learn.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki additionally thanked Smith for his contribution.

“On behalf of the Exco, staff and players at CSA, I would like to thank Graeme for all that he did as the Director of Cricket. He put up his hand at a particularly tumultuous period for CSA and he has often gone beyond his contracted duties to assist CSA during his term,” he stated.

Lawson Naidoo, CSA chairperson, commented: “The manner in which these issues have been dealt with and resolved by the arbitration proceedings confirms CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality.”

Proteas head coach Boucher, in the meantime, can be combating for his job on account of Ntsebeza’s SJN report, and can subsequent month face costs of gross misconduct that may see CSA transfer for his dismissal.