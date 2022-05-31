Graham Hume, Fionn Hand offered Ireland contracts

Georgeson, who was born in Wellington and represents them in New Zealand home cricket, initially selected to commit his future to Ireland earlier than making a U-turn to chase his New Zealand dream as soon as once more.

“With an earlier contract offer to Luke Georgeson not being taken up, we have been able to utilise the funds to invest in our future bowling succession planning, and ensure we have resources in place to cover our international cricket schedule,” Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, mentioned in a media launch. “With several injuries currently being managed, and a heavy programme of cricket this summer, we are seeking to improve depth in our bowling ranks and ensure players are ready for international cricket further down the line.”