Graham Hume, Fionn Hand offered Ireland contracts

Ireland’s head coach Heinrich Malan welcomed the brand new faces into the set-up. “Graham, Fionn and Conor have deserved their opportunities through hard work, perseverance, and their performances on the field, and I welcome them into the senior performance group,” Malan mentioned. “To my mind, each of these players are emblematic of what we need to create more of in Ireland – dedicated and committed players who strive day-in and day-out to improve their game. I know this is a trait of the great Irish sides we have seen over the years, and I want to foster a culture that builds on this – that talent and performance gets rewarded.”