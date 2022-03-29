Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan

Rapid return to worldwide teaching for former England assistant in wake of Ashes

Graham Thorpe has been named as the brand new head coach of the Afghanistan males’s group, following his departure from the England Test set-up within the wake of this winter’s Ashes.

Thorpe, who performed 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, was introduced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board because the full-time alternative for Lance Klusener, who stood down in November after a two-year tenure.

Stuart Law, the previous Bangladesh, West Indies and Middlesex coach, had been in control of the nationwide set-up in an interim capability, whereas different names within the body for the function had included Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood.

“The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position,” the board stated in a press launch.

The appointment completes a fast return to worldwide teaching for Thorpe, who had additionally been in line for Law’s vacant function at Middlesex, which was ultimately stuffed by the previous England seamer Richard Johnson.

Thorpe had been concerned within the England set-up for greater than a decade however his function as assistant coach led to controversial circumstances earlier this yr, when he was sacked alongside the pinnacle coach, Chris Silverwood, and the director of cricket, Ashley Giles, following England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat.

In the aftermath of England’s defeat within the fifth and ultimate Test at Hobart, Thorpe brought about controversy by filming the arrival of law enforcement officials to interrupt up an early-morning consuming session involving a number of England and Australia gamers.