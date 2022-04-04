Grammy awards 2022: BTS, Lady Gaga, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa steal the limelight : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Grammys 2022 aired on Sunday night time in Las Vegas’ glitzy nightlife. Music’s largest night time noticed celebs dazzling on the pink carpet as they flaunted their extravagant outfits. The Grammys 2022 pink carpet featured lovely outfits on singers from a variety of genres, due to the work of devoted stylists and glam squads abounding. Only just a few standouts pushed the boundaries far enoughto benefit their very own place on our best-dressed checklist. Here are our picks for the best-dressed stars on the Grammy Awards in 2022.

Grammy awards 2022: BTS, Lady Gaga, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa steal the limelight

BTS

BTS took to the Grammy Awards 2022 pink carpet wanting hotter than ever in fits by Louis Vuitton, for which they’re all model ambassadors. The fits have been coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, impressed by the lads’s fall 2022 assortment. Their sneakers have been additionally made by the French label.

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga introduced within the glam on the pink carpet in a {custom} robe by Giorgio Armani Prive. Gaga’s one-shoulder black silk column robe featured a white prepare from behind her skirt , which made one hell of a search for the Grammy night time.

OLIVIA RODIGRO

Olivia Rodrigo wore an optical-illusion gown designed by Vivienne Westwood to the 2022 Grammys. The gown featured pink crystals that created an hourglass silhouette. She paired the daring look with matching opera-length gloves.

HALSEY

Halsey rocked a scorching burgundy pink bustier designed by Pressiat for the occasion, The bustier was a part of a gown, hooked up to a belted lengthy black skirt so as to add an glamorous contact, together with a dramatic black hat. Her make-up was on level too, with a deep burgundy lip and cat liner.

LIL NAS X

Lil Nas X turned heads in a closely embellished white Balmain two-piece set on the Grammys 2022 pink carpet.The pearl-and-crystal coated go well with, featured butterfly element on the chest, sleeves and again.He added sky-high platform boots with the identical gildings as his go well with together with diamond drop earrings to complete off the fabulous look.

DUA LIPA

Dua Lipa shocked in a beautiful, sensual classic Versace black gown, that includes a fitted prime bodice with bondage-style straps with gold buckles and gildings. She additionally sported quite a few gold chain-style necklaces with medallions round her neck — a signature Versace model — and topped the look off with lengthy, straight, platinum blonde hair.

SAWEETIE

The rapperarrived for music’s largest night time carrying a {custom} fuchsia Valentino two-piece outfit from the model’s Fall Winter 2022-2023 assortment. She accomplished her first look with a choker necklace and pink gloves.

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Megan Thee Stallion walked the pink carpet in a skin-tight one-shoulder robe by Roberto Cavalli. The fierce gown featured gold trim on the neckline, a hip-high slit with a gold stud ornament and leopard sample on the outer material and an ombré zebra sample on the within.

CHLOE BAILEY

Chloe Bailey lit up the pink carpet with a silver crystal-embellished robe by Valentino. The form-fitting quantity had a plunging sq. neckline with skinny spaghetti straps and a brief slit on the aspect.

TINASHE

Tinashe made a splash on the sixty fourth Grammy Awards pink carpet. While attending the star-studded occasion, the 29-year-old singer reduce a fairly glamorous determine in a body-hugging pink PVC outfit designed by GDCS.

JARED LETO

Jared Leto rocked a sheer look on the pink carpet. He wore a plunging lace shirt and jacket with fur cuffs. He topped off the head-to-toe look with a pair of black sun shades.

Also Read: Grammy Awards 2022 Officially Postponed amid Covid-19 surge; no new date confirmed

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.