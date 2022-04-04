Grand Prix Corp sued for $8m over cancelled Robbie Williams concert

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is being sued for greater than $8 million for the snap cancellation of a efficiency by British pop star Robbie Williams on the 2020 Formula One occasion in Melbourne.

The grand prix will return to the town this week for the primary time for the reason that 2020 race at Albert Park was cancelled on the eleventh hour.

Robbie Williams was booked to carry out on the 2020 grand prix. Credit:The Age

Racegoers had been ready to enter the observe on March 13 that yr when it was announced by megaphone that the occasion wouldn’t go forward.

Williams was booked to carry out the next evening, with a expertise price of $1.94 million, when his gig was additionally cancelled, based on a writ filed within the Supreme Court final week.