Grand Prix Corp sued for $8m over cancelled Robbie Williams concert
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is being sued for greater than $8 million for the snap cancellation of a efficiency by British pop star Robbie Williams on the 2020 Formula One occasion in Melbourne.
The grand prix will return to the town this week for the primary time for the reason that 2020 race at Albert Park was cancelled on the eleventh hour.
Racegoers had been ready to enter the observe on March 13 that yr when it was announced by megaphone that the occasion wouldn’t go forward.
Williams was booked to carry out the next evening, with a expertise price of $1.94 million, when his gig was additionally cancelled, based on a writ filed within the Supreme Court final week.
World Touring Melbourne – part-owned by Hollywood actor Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last week – is alleging the cancellation was a breach of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s obligations.
The touring company is looking for $7.594 million for prices it incurred, one other $1.128 million in misplaced income, and curiosity.
A writ filed by Gadens regulation agency lists venue rent, backstage catering of $32,500, manufacturing prices similar to sound and lighting, publicity and authorized charges among the many prices.
World Touring Melbourne stated it was knowledgeable of the cancellation throughout a teleconference with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and native touring accomplice Dainty at 1.30pm on March 13 – the identical day racegoers had been instructed on the gates.