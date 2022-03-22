Grand prix crowds to get close to record levels, say organisers
Attendance on the Australian Grand Prix might attain near-record ranges at Albert Park subsequent month, with pent-up demand after two years with no race in Melbourne.
Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula and Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott consider that sellout gates on the Saturday (when qualifying takes place) and race day on Sunday are all however assured, whereas larger than common numbers on Friday and the opening Thursday will imply this 12 months is a bumper one for F1-starved supporters.
The report combination crowd at Albert Park got here in 1996, when the race was first run in Melbourne after then-premier Jeff Kennett engineered its transfer from Adelaide. A complete of 401,000 race followers attended over the four-day assembly with an estimated race day attendance of 150,000.
F1 followers missed out in 2020 when the race was cancelled at two days’ discover due to COVID-19, and it was additionally shelved final 12 months.Westacott and Pakula had been assured crowds would attain round 130,000 on each Saturday and Sunday, with numbers on the 2 earlier days pushing the entire near the all-time report.
“We won’t surpass the opening round numbers in 1996 of 154,000 [for race day] but we expect to have the second- or third-highest attendance on a Sunday, possibly the highest attendance ever on a Saturday and a Friday and possibly on a Thursday as well as we move closer to the event,” Westacott mentioned on Tuesday.
Loading
“We would expect Saturday and Sunday to be in the 125-130,000 vicinity and probably every chance north of 100,000 on the Friday as well,” mentioned Pakula.
“There are motorsport fans all over the country. They can see Supercars in lots of places, they can only see F1 in one,” the minister added.
There can be loads of curiosity within the race to because of Ferrari’s revival in Bahrain, the place Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz completed one-two for the Scuderia, and whether or not native hero Daniel Ricciardo can shrug off a nightmare begin to his marketing campaign. Ricciardo won at Monza last year however his McLaren teammate has predicted “pain” for the group this season after a disappointing first weekend.