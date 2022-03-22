Grand prix crowds to get close to record levels, say organisers

Attendance on the Australian Grand Prix might attain near-record ranges at Albert Park subsequent month, with pent-up demand after two years with no race in Melbourne.

Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula and Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott consider that sellout gates on the Saturday (when qualifying takes place) and race day on Sunday are all however assured, whereas larger than common numbers on Friday and the opening Thursday will imply this 12 months is a bumper one for F1-starved supporters.

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen on the rostrum the final time the Australian Grand Prix was held. Credit:AP

The report combination crowd at Albert Park got here in 1996, when the race was first run in Melbourne after then-premier Jeff Kennett engineered its transfer from Adelaide. A complete of 401,000 race followers attended over the four-day assembly with an estimated race day attendance of 150,000.

F1 followers missed out in 2020 when the race was cancelled at two days’ discover due to COVID-19, and it was additionally shelved final 12 months.Westacott and Pakula had been assured crowds would attain round 130,000 on each Saturday and Sunday, with numbers on the 2 earlier days pushing the entire near the all-time report.