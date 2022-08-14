Grandma dies rescuing granddaughter who jumped in creek to save puppy, Indiana cops say

Christine Bright traded her life for her granddaughter’s, her household says.

The Indiana grandmother was at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg on Wednesday, Aug. 10, along with her two granddaughters and their new pet, Lilly, WTHR stories.

They had been checking the park out as a doable venue for an upcoming party, in accordance with the outlet.

At some level, Lilly fell into a creek on the park, and one of many ladies jumped within the water to save lots of their pet, Bright’s daughter, Emilie Shea, wrote in a Facebook submit.

But the woman started to battle, unable to get out of the water on her personal. Bright went in and saved her.

“She died heroically,” Shea wrote.

The woman managed to tug her grandmother out of the water, however she collapsed close to the financial institution and couldn’t be resuscitated.

“She was my best friend and has always sacrificed for me and my girls,” Shea informed TV station WRTV. “This was just her last act of sacrificial love. She loved deeply and truly. And I’m completely blessed to be her daughter.”

The puppy, Lilly, was swept away and later discovered useless, an space animal shelter confirmed.

It’s not clear what triggered Bright to break down, however police say the rescue possible triggered a medical concern, WRTV reported.

Shea is pregnant with a boy, she informed WTHR, and whereas it’s saddening that her mom received’t get to satisfy him, he’ll develop up realizing she was brave and loving.

“I know for a fact that if she had to do it again, she would,” Shea informed the station. “Knowing the outcome, she would do it again.”

