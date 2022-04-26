Grandma gifts embroidered childhood drawings on grandkid’s 18th birthday. Watch

The bond between grandparents and their grandkids is certainly a particular one which wants no introduction. And one such equally stunning bond has been showcased on this video that has been shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent. There is an efficient likelihood that this video would possibly go away you reaching for the tissues so brace your self.

The video opens to indicate the grandma with an enormous blanket that has been made with patches of little drawing. Viewers get to know that these drawings are those made by her grandkid as they had been rising up. She embroidered these candy little drawings by way of the years and ended up making a patchwork blanket with the assistance of all these drawings.

The video was shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with a caption that reads, “GRANDMOTHER OF THE YEAR: My grandmother has been embroidering my drawings since I was 6 years old. Today, for my 18th birthday, she gave me the best gift I have ever received.”

GRANDMOTHER OF THE YEAR: “My grandmother has been embroidering my drawings since I was 6 years old. Today, for my 18th birthday, she gave me the best gift I have ever received.” pic.twitter.com/his1iyAkpI — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) April 25, 2022

The video was shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter on April 25 and has acquired greater than 33,000 views on it already. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback from individuals who associated to the story and those who appreciated the grandma’s efforts.

A Twitter consumer narrated, “Wonderful! My MIL took one of my husband’s drawings and designed a cross stitch. Then her mom made it. It is framed and is hanging in our daughter’s bedroom. It is priceless.” “What an awesome Grandma, what a brilliant idea. Such talent. Memories to last a lifetime,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “That is absolutely amazing. What an original creative idea. Best grandma ever!”

