Grandma spoils Golden Retriever dog, feeds her off the table. Watch

Grandparents and grandchildren share a particular bond that’s onerous to explain. And their unconditional love and adoration lengthen to family pets as nicely. Case in level, this video shared on-line that captures stunning moments between grandma and her household canine. The video posted with the caption “Grandma rules” is a surefire temper booster and would possibly remind you about your grandparents.

“No wonder Lady loved grandma. Don’t worry she didn’t give anything toxic for dogs,” learn the remaining caption written alongside the video with a number of hashtags, together with #grandmalove and #spoiledrotten. A textual content insert on the video says, “Raised with a strict ‘no off the table feeding’ rule for three years.” It then exhibits grandma feeding the canine named Lady off the desk from her plate.

Watch the video that options the canine and grandma proper right here:

Since being shared two days in the past, the video has accrued over 4.2 lakh views and amassed over 27,500 likes.”Being a grandparent is the best job,” learn the remark from an Insta web page devoted to 2 canine named Scout and Archie. Another devoted to a Mini Dachshund named Bruno shared, “I need a grandma!” “Nothing compares to a love quite like Grandmas,” learn the response from the Instagram web page referred to as Golden Retriever Brudders.

“Rules don’t count for grandparents,” commented a person. “Grandma’s always pamper,” posted one other. A 3rd shared with laughing emoticons, “Can’t tell the top boss not to feed the boss of house.”