Grandma supports her trans grandkid by altering his Raggedy Ann doll. See pics

To love and assist their grandkids is what each grandparent desires of, it doesn’t matter what involves be. This tweet that was shared by a grandchild who was assigned feminine at beginning however then transitioned to male, reveals simply that. The tweet was made concerning a Raggedy Ann doll that was gifted to him by his grandmother again when he was a baby.

In the caption that accompanies this put up the place he has additionally hooked up ‘before and after’ images of the doll, he provides extra readability as to what occurred. He writes, “So when I was a kid, I had a raggedy Ann doll given to me by my grandmother. It had my birth name embroidered into a heart on its chest. This Christmas my Grandmother borrowed it and gave it back, now with pants, shorter hair, and my new name sewn in place. He’s trans, like me.”

The put up was initially shared in 2018 however has been going viral once more not too long ago. Look on the viral but healthful tweet for your self proper right here:

Since being shared, this put up has collected multiple lakh likes. It has additionally obtained a number of heartwarming feedback.

“This is such a perfect and wholesome thing – happy holidays,” posted a Twitter consumer. “Someone is chopping hella onions in here. Your grandmother is a gem!” wrote one other, emotionally. “Your granny is a legend. Respect,” commented a 3rd.

In a reply to this tweet, he added two extra images the place he spoke about how his grandma made positive to simply accept his new title in equally candy methods. “Other name-based gifts I got from my grandmother include: an engraved pocket knife, and this sick t-shirt I’m never taking off,” it reads.

