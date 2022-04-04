Grandmother and 3-year-old grandchild found dead in Alabama home—Police

A 3-year-old baby and their grandmother had been discovered lifeless in Alabama on Sunday.

A girl in her 60s, believed to be the kid’s grandmother, was found deceased at a house on 4909 Hillman Drive in Birmingham, in line with an AL report.

Police had been dispatched at round 5 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare verify. When they arrived on the residence, they had been met with involved members of the family.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and the police compelled their manner into the house and found the 3-year-old and their grandmother unresponsive.

“The injuries sustained are what we believe to be consistent with homicide,” Sgt. Rod Mauldin mentioned.

He went on to say that blunt drive trauma might have been concerned however police would anticipate an post-mortem to find out the official reason for dying.

Mauldin additionally famous that one individual is presently being questioned. It isn’t clear whether or not this particular person was recognized to the 2 deceased or was one of many members of the family.

In March, the interim Birmingham police chief, Scott Thurmound, addressed the problems of violence, gun violence and murder within the metropolis at a press convention.

The press convention was held following the dying of a 13-year-old boy, Jaylon Palmore, who was killed by a bullet that was not meant for him.

“To continue to have these homicides almost on a daily basis is very, very frustrating,” Thurmound mentioned on March 8 in the course of the press convention, in line with a WBRC report.

“I get tired of getting the calls. I get tired of reading about the silly things that occur that cause someone to lose their life. They’re silly. They’re ridiculous and people are dying and losing their lives and I’m tired of it.”

The mayor, Randall Woodfin, additionally echoed these feedback in the course of the press convention and referred to as for individuals to do higher.

“It’s hard to sit across from a mother that’s grieving with tears coming down her eyes sharing with me the stories of her 13-year-old son that she’ll never get to hold again,” Woodfin mentioned.

“Hopeless is not the word. It’s more of anger and sadness. It’s more of some, you know, some explicitly. It’s more of adults do better.”

Speaking extra particularly concerning the killing of Palmore, the mayor mentioned that his dying was not proper or honest.

“The truth is, he should be in his classroom today with his classmates but he’s not and he can’t because he’s no longer with us because he was killed by a bullet that wasn’t meant for him,” Woodfin mentioned, in line with an AL report.

“Jaylon was an innocent child taken from us. Taken from his mother, taken from his father and his stepfather. It’s not fair, it’s not right.”

Newsweek has contacted the Birmingham Police Department for remark.