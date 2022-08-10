Grandmother becomes lifeguard to help keep YMCA Cape Cod pool open

BARNSTABLE — After listening to a couple of lifeguard scarcity on the YMCA Cape Cod, a 70-year-old girl jumped in to assist.

“We need staff in order to keep our facility open, we need help,” stated Mark Thurman, Director of Operations at YMCA Cape Cod. A textual content alert despatched out in June pleaded for the neighborhood’s assist.

At the time, YMCA Cape Cod was pressured to shut its small pool attributable to a staffing scarcity.

Barnstable grandmother Maggie Sullivan was one of many first folks to reply. “I’m retired so I have time,” stated Sullivan. Her solely hesitation – her lifeguard certification expired 50 years in the past.

“She heard the call, and she decided to help out, and we got her certified,” stated Thurman.

“Things have changed but it’s pretty easy to study up and get back on board with it,” stated Sullivan.

The former trainer is now working on the Y as a lifeguard and swim teacher.

“She recognizes the ability of each kid and she adjusts what she’s doing to them,” stated Donna Benkis of Dennis, whose grandchild was in Ms. Maggie’s class Tuesday morning.

Sullivan first gained lifeguarding expertise at Kalmus Beach in Barnstable, the place she began out as a junior lifeguard on the age of 15 and labored her means as much as head lifeguard within the 60s and 70s.

“It was a great job. I did it until I graduated from college in 1973 so lots of fun at Kalmus, lots of friendships,” stated Sullivan.

Her co-workers on the Y are principally of their twenties, an age distinction that is confirmed to have its advantages.

“I’ve hit the like, ‘let’s go to dinner, it’s 5 o’clock’ so I’m fresh, I’m rested. But the young people offer things to me as well. Their energy, their alertness,” stated Sullivan.

“As we get older, sometimes you know we lose our way. And we have to understand that we have talent. And it’s great to share that talent. And I am so glad that Maggie decided to share her talent with us,” stated Thurman.