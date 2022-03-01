Grandpa’s message to those struggling with mental health is too wholesome. Watch

The consciousness round psychological well being has shot up by leaps and bounds in latest instances. There are extra folks speaking about it, many influencers utilizing their platforms with a view to unfold consciousness about and cut back the stigma round it. One such video was uploaded by an influencer grandpa on Instagram. On social media, he goes by Grandpa Beppa.

The video opens to indicate the grandpa sitting on a chair and recording this video all by himself by inserting it on a floor. Through the textual content insert out there within the video, he explains that he can be addressing the individuals who have been combating their psychological well being ultimately or the opposite. As the music beat will get a bit of softer, he retains a heart-shaped pillow in his lap, dealing with the digital camera. This is his means of asking folks to decelerate and letting them know that he helps them.

The grandpa then blows a kiss in the direction of the digital camera with a view to present his assist. He urges folks combating their psychological well being to maintain going and keep robust. He additionally textually explains that he needs to provide them a hug as effectively. “If no one has told you today, you’re amazing. You’re worth it,” reads the caption accompanying this heartwarming Instagram Reels video by this grandpa.

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on February 15 and has obtained nearly 50,000 views on it. It has additionally obtained a number of feedback from individuals who admired this gesture on his half.

“Beppa you made my day, love you,” commented an Instagram person. “You remind me so much of my grandpa who passed away a few years ago, thank you so much,” expressed one other particular person. “Thank you so much sweetest grandpa, I love you so much. God bless you always, beautiful soul,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this heartwarming video?