Grandstand finish: Manly honour Fulton with dramatic win over Bulldogs

Trent Barrett returned to the bottom as an NRL head coach for the primary time since he walked out of Brookvale in 2018. Among a bunch of complaints he had concerning the membership, he complained he needed to deliver his personal furnishings to Narrabeen.

This time, he shuffled the Bulldogs’ deck chairs, dropping halfback Jake Averillo after solely two video games within the No.7 and pairing Brandon Wakeham with Matt Burton within the halves.

Barrett was so incensed with Wakeham halfway by means of final yr – he was one of many 5 gamers who breached COVID-19 directives by attending a Bondi pub – he instructed him he couldn’t include the squad to Queensland as soon as the competitors relocated.

If Wakeham could make it again, possibly there’s a return route for Kyle Flanagan too? But if Barrett hadn’t already publicly declared the place Flanagan was in his pecking order, then his staff sheet did.

Wakeham took all of 90 seconds to have an effect, and earlier than Barrett had even had an opportunity to settle into his chair. The Fiji worldwide kicked low and Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau’atu couldn’t maintain onto the ball, permitting the No.7 to dive over for the primary factors.