Grandstand finish: Manly honour Fulton with dramatic win over Bulldogs
Trent Barrett returned to the bottom as an NRL head coach for the primary time since he walked out of Brookvale in 2018. Among a bunch of complaints he had concerning the membership, he complained he needed to deliver his personal furnishings to Narrabeen.
This time, he shuffled the Bulldogs’ deck chairs, dropping halfback Jake Averillo after solely two video games within the No.7 and pairing Brandon Wakeham with Matt Burton within the halves.
Barrett was so incensed with Wakeham halfway by means of final yr – he was one of many 5 gamers who breached COVID-19 directives by attending a Bondi pub – he instructed him he couldn’t include the squad to Queensland as soon as the competitors relocated.
If Wakeham could make it again, possibly there’s a return route for Kyle Flanagan too? But if Barrett hadn’t already publicly declared the place Flanagan was in his pecking order, then his staff sheet did.
Wakeham took all of 90 seconds to have an effect, and earlier than Barrett had even had an opportunity to settle into his chair. The Fiji worldwide kicked low and Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau’atu couldn’t maintain onto the ball, permitting the No.7 to dive over for the primary factors.
Barrett had by no means had it so good at Brookvale.
Loading
And he might barely comprise his delight when Matt Dufty stepped inside an onrushing Brad Parker and kicked for Braidon Burns to arrange an early eight-point lead.
But the enjoyment was solely short-lived as Trbojevic loomed on the within to attain after a protracted Garrick break. Then the winger cashed in himself seconds earlier than half-time when Kieran Foran floated a pinpoint go to final yr’s 24-try hero. Garrick’s sideline conversion gifted the hosts a 12-10 half-time lead, cancelling out Matt Burton’s penalty objective.
Burton added a second penalty objective with eight minutes left to arrange a grandstand end in a tryless second half.
But this night time, it was about Fulton’s stand. And in the future there could be one named after Trbojevic too.
MANLY-WARRINGAH SEA EAGLES 13 (Tom Trbojevic, Reuben Garrick tries; Garrick 2 targets, Daly Cherry-Evans subject objective) defeated CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGS 12 (Brandon Wakeham, Braidon Burns attempt; Matt Burton 2 targets) at 4 Pines Park. Referee: Ben Cummins. Crowd: 13,621.
Stream the NRL Premiership 2022 reside and free on 9Now.