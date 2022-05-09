Grange expresses regret at passing of director Trevor Nairne | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has stated she has been left deeply saddened by the passing of famend creative producer and director, Trevor Nairne, on Friday.

In her response, Grange stated: “I knew Trevor was ailing, however nonetheless I used to be shocked after I bought the information that he handed at the moment (Friday).

“Trevor, who I labored with up shut on the manufacturing of the Grand Gala, definitely made his title after some 50 years of directing a few of Jamaica’s hottest performs and dealing on main productions.

“His partnership with author Patrick Brown developed into Jambiz International that has produced largely comedies which have loved persistently nice favour with the audiences.

“Trevor Nairne is definitely deserving of nationwide honours which he obtained within the type of the Order of Distinction and the a number of Actor Boy Awards that he gained.

“I lengthen my deepest sympathy to his household and kin, his mates and associates on the planet of tradition, and his enterprise associates.

“Jamaica has misplaced one other of our cultural stalwarts who will lengthy be remembered for his immeasurable enter in lots of productions of sophistication.

“Rest in peace, Trevor.”