Grant Denyer breaks down on DWTS

Australian tv character Grant Denyer has damaged down in tears after an emotional efficiency on Dancing with the Stars, which represented the comeback from the bottom level in his life.

Denyer and dance companion Lily Cornish danced the Viennese waltz to Shannon Noll’s Don’t Give Up, which Denyer mentioned was about “absolute despair, when you think you can’t go on” – one thing he may relate to.

The 44-year-old TV star was referring to his near-fatal monster truck accident in 2008 which prompted critical spinal accidents that took months of restoration.

“I haven’t been this uncomfortable or nervous or emotionally vulnerable ever so it’s not a natural state,” Denyer mentioned, talking forward of the efficiency.

“I’ve spent my life being a smiley television host that pretends everything is OK,” he added. “That is not real life. It’s OK to struggle. It’s OK to hurt. It’s OK to reach rock bottom because you can come out of it, you can climb out of it with a bit of love and a little bit of help, and that was the case for me.”

Denyer mentioned his household saved his life.

After an unbelievable efficiency, reaching an ideal rating of 40, the tears flowed.

Struggling to compose himself, choose Mark Wilson he mentioned he couldn’t take a look at Denyer whereas delivering his suggestions.

“It was very brave to talk about because by your actions you permit other people to speak in the same way,” Wilson mentioned.

Speaking to Sonia Kruger after the dance, Denyer defined how the dance had been therapeutic and helped him shut a tough chapter in his life.

“I’ve made some mistakes in my life and there was a period that I’m not particularly very proud of,” he mentioned.

“One thing I have learnt is it’s OK to make mistakes. It’s OK to fail and that’s a part of being human.

“Whilst that was a very dark period and a hard dance thing to kind of dance to, I just put one foot in front of the other and I’ve climbed my way out of that hole.

“I feel a lot of healing here done tonight. That’s probably why it’s so emotional.

“I know it’s just a dance and dance maybe isn’t important but it’s important to me and this was important to me, and I feel like I can kind of close that chapter with a little bit of love and forgiveness.”

Denyer received Dancing with the Stars in 2006, and is now again for an “All Stars” season, with fan favourites from earlier seasons.

Cormish thanked Denyer for sharing his “vulnerable and human side” in a publish to Instagram.

“This dance tells a very special story for @grantdenyer and @chezzidenyer (Denyer’s wife) and I was so grateful to be a part of this,” she wrote.

Cheryl Denyer, often known as Chezzi, additionally shared a message forward of the episode, explaining that the tune “was playing everywhere when things were really really tough” and listening to it now transported them again to these exhausting occasions.

“When Grant said he was dancing to this song I felt a small lump in my throat,” she wrote.

“I knew it would be incredibly cathartic for him and I was so proud he’s at a point where he’s happy to share that vulnerability.”

She added: “Life is not perfect. No one is perfect. Many of us pretend we are perfect. That we’re happy, successful, have no flaws etc but that’s impossible.”

“This will apply to so many right now with so much sadness and devastation around us – If you’ve had a hard time and you’re not coping, please hang on.”