‘Graphic’ injury piles on premiers woes

A son of an NRL legend had an ideal begin to his profession final week however he and his facet had been introduced again to earth in brutal style.

The Parramatta Eels have ended the pre-season completely, dismantling defending champions the Penrith Panthers 36-0 in a shock drubbing at BluBet Stadium.

To put the sport in context, it was a trial recreation so the 36-0 hardly goes into the historical past books and the Panthers weren’t at full energy with the likes of Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary sitting out the match however it was an early warning for the defending premiers.

While nonetheless that includes lots of the membership’s premiership facet, it was a outcome nobody noticed coming that can have Eels followers licking their lips as they give the impression of being to finish a 35-year premiership drought.

The Eels struck early and infrequently and dominated each aspect of the sport whereas Penrith’s Jarome Luai and backup half Sean O’Sullivan struggled to gel in moist situations in Sydney’s west.

But whereas the factors don’t matter on the premiership ladder at this level of the season, one thing that can damage is accidents.

Last week, the son of former rugby league hardman Mark Geyer made an thrilling begin to his NRL journey, regardless of dropping an F-bomb in his post match interview.

The 21-year-old obtained the ball 20 metres out and stormed by way of Cronulla’s defence to attain a strive together with his very first contact.

But towards the Eels, Geyer didn’t final the primary half earlier than leaving the sphere aided by the coach holding his arm.

The Twitter account NRL Physio confirmed a replay of the damage, the place Geyer wrapped up the ball, solely to get his arm pinned by the third man in.

It was an unpleasant blow and nearly summed up the afternoon for the Panthers.

Although it was powerful to observe for Panthers followers, the optimistic is that it was for no factors.

“36 points to nil against the premiers, now I know it’s a trial game and if you’re a Penrith fan or player, that’s what you’d be thinking,” Corey Parker stated.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing for Ivan Cleary, it puts Penrith back in their box gives them a little realty check heading into round one. They’ll be there when it’s needed.

“But that’s quite the statement from Brad Arthur and his men.”

Benji Marshall added: “It’s a bit of a realisation from that Panthers that you don’t just turn up and it happens …”

“They’re the hunted,” Parker interjected.

Marshall continued: “You have to make it happen and teams are going to be out looking for them.

“From Parramatta’s point of view, it was just a clinical dominant performance. Their playmakers did stand up.”