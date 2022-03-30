Grass on Kingsmead Test strip makes for happy Elgar ahead of first Bangladesh Test | Sport

Proteas captain Dean Elgar has hoped for a pitch that’ll final the 5 days for the South Africa v Bangladesh Test that begins on Thursday.

Kingsmead has been pleasant for spinners in recent times, with Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka beating SA there.

Elgar stated their bowling choices are all on the desk for the Test.

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar has hoped for a fair-weather floor at Kingsmead for the Bangladesh sequence and seeing grass on the pitch made him completely satisfied.

Latter-day Kingsmead has gained a status of being spin-friendly, as in comparison with being a tempo haven since post-isolation.

Elgar has skilled Kingsmead in all its spinning ingloriousness when taking part in for the Titans within the 2020/21 Four-Day Franchise Series remaining in opposition to the Dolphins, the place 24 of the sport’s 30 wickets fell to spin.

In SA’s final Test outing at Kingsmead, the place they misplaced to Australia in 2018, it was Mitchell Starc’s reverse swing that did the trick.

Elgar although recommended KwaZulu-Natal cricket for making ready a pitch that’s set to final 5 days as Kingsmead gears to host the primary Test between SA and Bangladesh from Thursday onwards.

“We want more grass on the wicket and I think the preparation has been good,” Elgar stated.

“I’m not too familiar with what they’ve done, but it looks like some grass has grown here. I think it helps if you put water on the pitch.

“That tends to make grass develop, however there’s a little little bit of grass cowl and I hope they’ll create a bit extra tempo and bounce.

“Hopefully, it’s a wicket that’ll last five days, but the nature of Kingsmead has been the lower and lower variant with more for spinners.

“It does appear they’ve put loads of effort into this wicket.”

The Test will be Bangladesh’s second at a coastal venue in South Africa. They played their very first one at Buffalo Park in East London in 2002, but in subsequent outings, they’ve been limited to the Highveld.

The Asian sides have been kept to the Highveld and Cape Town because of their success against the Proteas in Durban.

READ | Elgar on major talking point in Proteas camp: ‘We need to find a way not to start poor’

India (2010), Pakistan (1998) and Sri Lanka (2011 and 2019) have all tasted success against SA at Kingsmead.

Elgar said he would have been pleased to play them on the Highveld, but said he’ll be keen on playing on any surface.

“I’d be extraordinarily happy to play these guys on the Highveld and I do not assume we have something to worry with that,” Elgar said.

“I feel we play our greatest cricket in that space, however even when we will play in situation that’s decrease and slower, I feel we are able to adapt to them.

“I’ll play them anywhere, to be honest. It doesn’t bother me as I’ve played mighty cricket nations on tough surfaces on the Highveld and had success.”

‘All choices are nonetheless out there’

The choice of Kingsmead as a venue means a rejigging of SA’s bowling priorities.

The Indian Premier League-enforced absence of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen means a uncooked tempo assault should be levelled out with skilled spin.

Elgar, who stated he’d wish to be concerned in discussions of the place Tests might be performed sooner or later, stated all bowling choices are nonetheless on the desk.

“All options are still available to us as we still have a bit of time before the test starts,” Elgar stated.

‘We’ve had some actually good conversations almost about the combos we would like and that is greatest suited to take 20 wickets in opposition to Bangladesh.

“Nothing has been set in stone, but the two-spinner option in Durban is very much a talking point for us, but it’s about the best way we want to go about getting 20 wickets.

“We are conscious of the slower and decrease wicket in Durban, so we do have loads of the areas lined, so I’m sitting with three completely different combos we are able to go along with.”