Gravton Quanta Electric Bike Completes Kanyakumari To Khardung La In Record Time, Enters Asia Book Of Records

Hyderabad-based start-up, Gravton Motors has introduced that its upcoming electrical bike Quanta has entered the Asia Book of Records. The firm mentioned that the Gravton Quanta electrical bike accomplished the run from Kanyakumari to Khardung La in a document time of 164 hours and half-hour or 6.5 days. The K2K experience was achieved again in September 2021 with the crew overlaying a distance of 4,011.9 km. During this era, the crew didn’t cease with the intention to recharge the batteries and as a substitute swapped the unit with the intention to full the document in time. However, the corporate has not disclosed what number of battery swaps it made throughout the course of the experience.

Also Read: Hyderabad-Based Start-up Gravton Launches Quanta Electric Motorcycle

With completely different riders, the Gravton crew solely stopped at Manali to acclimatise themselves on the excessive altitude after driving repeatedly for 3,400 km. The two-wheeler maker claims the Quanta confirmed no indicators of dullness in efficiency with the corporate’s thermal administration system designed to optimise efficiency even within the low temperatures of Ladakh.

The Gravton Quanta is but to start gross sales however the firm is accepting pre-bookings for the mannequin for a token of ₹ 499

The Gravton Quanta is made in India and attracts energy from a proprietary BLDC motor that develops 3 kW and 172 Nm of peak torque. The e-bike claims a prime pace of 70 kmph whereas the vary strands at 150 km within the Eco mode, 110 km in City mode and 85 km within the Sport mode. The e-bike’s twin battery system permits extending the vary to 320 km, whereas the mannequin will be absolutely charged in 90 minutes through a quick charger.

0 Comments

Gravton Motors is but to start gross sales of the Quanta, which is able to start later this yr. The firm has arrange a brand new manufacturing facility in Cherlapally, Hyderabad, which is able to cater to the demand. The Gravton Quanta is priced at ₹ 89,999 (ex-showroom), whereas prospects can pre-book the mannequin for a token of ₹ 499. The mannequin is on the market in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.