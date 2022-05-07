‘Great Memories’: Bittersweet Goodbye For Tewksbury Country Club As Tree House Brewing Takes Over

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A bittersweet goodbye for therefore many households throughout the Merrimack Valley – who celebrated a few of the most particular moments of their lives on the Tewksbury Country Club.

“We did over 10,000 events, more than 2,000 weddings. Great memories. We did a lot of things for the community. We had fun there,” proprietor Marc Ginsburg reminisced, by telephone.

After 25 years, and surviving the pandemic, the favored venue was approached by Charlton-based Tree House Brewing – with a suggestion they couldn’t refuse.

“A month ago, this wasn’t even a conversation. This has accelerated so fast,” he added.

“I saw they weren’t going to be booking after the 31st and I was like oh my God we’re the 31st! That means we’re the last event!” bride Kristen Kelley stated of her New Year’s Eve wedding ceremony.

She and her fiancé are amongst this 12 months’s fortunate {couples} whose weddings will go on as deliberate. But Courtney is maid of honor in one in all 35 weddings that now have to seek out new venues subsequent 12 months when the country club becomes a beer hall.

“She wants this specific date. Now she has to find a place to accommodate this date without fighting with other people over it,” Courtney stated of her sister’s wedding ceremony.

They’re up in opposition to different {couples} who delayed their weddings resulting from COVID. The pandemic actually performed into this tough resolution to promote.

“We’re going out our way. I didn’t want the government shutdown to be their way for us to go out. At least we got to come back up again and now we’re going to do it our way. That’s the thing we’re proud about doing,” Ginsburg stated.

Couples that had been going to get married there in 2023 will obtain their deposits again, plus additional compensation for the inconvenience. And for all of the golfers – worry not. Tree House says the golf course stays.