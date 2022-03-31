Great Southern doubles down on Duketon gold chase

Gold and nickel explorer Great Southern Mining is bringing the drill again to its wholly-owned Duketon gold challenge, to drill a 5000 metre RC program on the Southern Star orebody, the place earlier drilling yielded gorgeous outcomes as much as 56 grams per tonne gold.

The firm is seeking to deal with a southern extension of a look-alike magnetic excessive characteristic much like the prevailing orebody.

Located 45km north of Laverton in WA, the profitable 2021 RC program prolonged Southern Star’s identified mineralisation to greater than 700m in strike.

Results so far embrace 17m at 7.0 grams per tonne gold from 111m together with 2m going 56.7g/t gold; 59m grading 2.1 g/t gold together with 9m operating 4.5 g/t gold and 16m giving up 3.2 g/t gold from 53m; and 7m going 13.9 g/t gold together with 1m grading 91.7g/t gold from 123m.

The 2021 marketing campaign was adopted by a focused two-hole diamond drilling program late final 12 months, serving to tighten the design of the newest holes.

Great Southern added an intensive soil-testing program was underway to refine the mineralised hall additional alongside strike.

Management says you will need to be aware the realm to the north and south of the identified Southern Star mineralisation footprint has seen little to no historic exploration.

Once the mineralised hall is outlined by geochemistry, additional RC drilling will likely be deliberate to focus on contemporary rock alongside strike from the majority of the Southern Star gold mineralisation.

The current exploration success has confirmed Southern Star has all of the hallmarks of a big, mineralised gold system with 700m strike of mineralisation outlined so far, open in all instructions and at depth. The goals of this subsequent program are to discover extensions of the gold system, with the present geological proof suggesting the southern hall to be extremely potential.

Great Southern Mining can be on the hunt for nickel, additional investigating the dimensions and extent of two bedrock conductors with a follow-up fixed-loop electromagnetic survey underway at its East Laverton challenge in Western Australia.

The conductors modelled from the current moving-loop electromagnetic, or survey are thought of extremely potential for large nickel sulphide mineralisation.

One recognized anomaly spans an enormous 2km by 1km and features up with the sting of a regional gravity anomaly that Great Southern says supplies a “compelling drill target”.

Also compelling is the query as as to whether Great Southern Mining can repeat the high-grade gold hits on the Southern Star orebody from earlier exploration efforts. If it might issues might get fascinating simply north of Laverton.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing fascinating? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au