Great white shark swims near boat after hunting a sea lion. Watch

In an once-in-a-lifetime alternative, a number of males noticed an important white shark swimming round after searching a sea lion. Shared on Instagram, the video of the incident has left folks each fascinated and scared. There is an opportunity that the video will make your jaw drop too.

“Hard to believe one week ago this GW monster was having a snack 25 miles off shore when our boat pulled up on it,” Instagram person Ian Pellegrini wrote whereas sharing the video. The clip, nonetheless, captured folks’s consideration after one other Insta person Mike McGill shared the video on his private Instagram web page. “So this happened yesterday on our friend’s boat who leave from the same dock in Mission Bay,” he posted.

Though brief, the video is so unimaginable that you could be be tempted to look at it time and again. Take a glance:

The video was shared a number of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The video has additionally acquired over 10,000 likes. People posted varied feedback whereas sharing their reactions to the video.

“Dude!” expressed an Instagram person. “What’s the big blood meat pile floating? From you guys or him?” requested one other. To which, McGill replied that it’s the stays of a sea lion that the shark hunted. “He nabbed a sea lion,” he wrote. While replying to yet one more remark he added that it’s Great white shark. “That’s a big ‘no’ for me,” posted a 3rd. “Beautiful! What an experience!” wrote yet one more Instagram person.