Some folks, who’ve by no means smoked common cigarettes, say they smoke shisha to unwind.

The WHO flagged shisha smoking as extra hazardous in comparison with cigarette smoking.

Cameroon joined Kenya, Gambia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ghana in banning shisha smoking.

In Zimbabwe’s second largest metropolis, Bulawayo, on an everyday Tuesday night time, a gaggle of middle-aged adults puff smoke from 4 pipes, drawing from the identical pot.

They usually are not the one ones doing so and a few must ebook for his or her flip. That’s how widespread shisha is.

“They don’t allow you to bring your own hookah (or hubbly bubbly), even though they don’t have enough to serve everyone,” stated David Ncube, 36, a automotive salesman.

“This is a great way to unwind after a hard day at work. I don’t smoke cigarettes, but I enjoy this almost daily.”

Next to him is his girlfriend. She asks the barman what flavours they’ve, and chooses grape.

“I enjoy my shisha with a cocktail. You should try it,” she tells News24.

Most, if not all, nightclubs promote shisha across the nation. Some have adopted names that point out they’re “shisha” bars.

In some bars, one can’t smoke cigarettes inside, however there is not any rule governing shisha.

“It sells like regular beers and, for the price we charge, it’s a good business option,” stated Emmanuel Ndlovu, a pub supervisor.

While the precise origins of shisha are laborious to find, it has taken southern Africa by storm.

“The shisha packet costs R100 at the bar and you have to also buy the charcoal at R16 ($1). You use our hubbly bubbly, just like one uses our glasses at the bar. You break, you pay, and a hubbly bubbly costs up to R1 000, depending on the type.

Men smoke hookah pipes. AFP Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP

“On the top of the hubbly bubbly, the shisha, which is typically flavoured tobacco, is rigorously positioned after which lined with a foil. On high of the foil, you place the charcoal. After lighting the coal, you possibly can take turns to smoke from totally different pipes,” added Ndlovu.

In a rustic with excessive unemployment, some have taken to shisha as a “facet hustle”.

Nomalanga Moyo, a teacher, sells shisha at music shows – and the money is relatively good.

“I order my shisha from South Africa and stockpile. Whenever there is a music present, I ebook a stand that offers in shisha completely. Some shisha people who smoke do not drink alcohol and so they discover it pointless to queue with these shopping for beer.

“On average, I can make around R5 000 and half of that is profit, just a few ours into a music gig,” she stated.

She stated at occasions she will get excessive on her personal provide, however has by no means smoked a cigarettes in her life. She says smoking cigarettes is a foul behavior.

But scientific analysis has confirmed that smoking shisha is unhealthy.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the nationwide public well being company of the United States, “smoke from shisha contains carbon monoxide and other toxic agents known to increase the risks for smoking-related cancers, heart disease and lung disease”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a 2015 report, warned that shisha smoking is worse than smoking cigarettes.

“All the studies to date indicate that, during a typical waterpipe use session, the user will draw large doses of toxicants (ranging from less than one to tens of cigarette equivalents). These toxicants have been linked to addiction, heart and lung diseases, and cancer in cigarette smokers and can result in similar outcomes in waterpipe users, if these toxicants are absorbed in the body in appreciable amounts,” says the WHO report.

While there aren’t any legal guidelines governing shisha smoking in Zimbabwe, on the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was flagged as one of many quickest methods of spreading the virus.

Early this week, Cameroon joined Kenya, Gambia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ghana in banning shisha smoking.

Authorities in Cameroon estimated that 46% of the youth demographic have been shisha people who smoke.

But the thought of banning shisha smoking in Zimbabwe might be an issue.

“I don’t see it happening. It will be chaos,” stated Ncube.

