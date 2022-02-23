‘Greatest Of All Time’ – Netizens use GOAT icon for Virat Kohli on Twitter

Virat Kohli followers have taken Twitter by storm by trending the previous Indian skipper’s identify with the ‘GOAT’ icon. One of the best batters to have graced the sport, Kohli has been nothing in need of a nightmare for bowlers in all three codecs of the sport. Be it taking part in marathon knocks in Test matches or scoring fast runs in T20Is, Kohli has tackled each problem which got here his manner.

Owing to his brilliance over the 22 yards, followers felicitated him with the ‘GOAT’ icon and celebrated the event with heartwarming posts. For the unversed, GOAT is the abbreviation for Greatest of all time. As the 33-year-old acquired awarded with the distinguished image, followers celebrated the event by lavishing large praises on the talismanic cricketer. In reality, #ViratKohli𓃵 grew to become one of many prime developments on Twitter.

Virat Kohli – A power to reckon with

Speaking of Kohli’s journey in worldwide cricket, the Delhi-born participant made his Team India debut in August 2008, months after taking India to the U19 World Cup title. With the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni being within the India’s batting order, Kohli needed to make most of his possibilities. He embraced the problem and shortly grew to become the important cog of the Indian workforce.

‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’ – it received’t be incorrect to say that this proverb completely fits Kohli. After all, the right-handed batter has a particular capability of preventing the chances and his greatest will get unleashed in crunch conditions. Besides being a prolific run-scorer, Kohli can also be among the many most interesting Indian captains.

He led the facet from the entrance and took his workforce to at least one memorable triumph after one other. In reality, his batting numbers went to a special stage altogether whereas captaining India. Notably, his tally of seven double centuries is most by a captain in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Kohli doesn’t lead India in any format now however continues to be a significant a part of of the batting line-up.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at how Twitterati celebrated Virat Kohli’s ‘GOAT’ icon:

