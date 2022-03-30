Greece can return to investment grade next year, PM says – Reuters

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece, acknowledged Tuesday that regaining funding high quality standing in 2023 was “a feasible goal” for the nation regardless of financial difficulties.

Mitsotakis, talking at an financial discussion board, acknowledged that Greece, which is probably the most indebted nation within the euro zone, should cut back its money owed and attain small however vital major surpluses.

The vitality disaster in Ukraine has had a slight affect on Greece’s economic system, nevertheless it is not going to have a significant affect on progress and tourism is not going to be considerably affected, he acknowledged.

He reiterated his want to complete his four-year time period and mentioned {that a} nationwide election can be held “at spring 2023.” In July 2019, Mitsotakis was elected because the prime minister of Greece.