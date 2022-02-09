Greece draws in the US — and edges out Russia

Press play to hearken to this text

ATHENS — It took a number of many years, however Greece has lastly welcomed within the United States — at Russia’s expense.

Nearly 40 years in the past, Greek folks have been marching within the streets in opposition to U.S. navy bases within the area. Banners declared: “Out with the bases of death!” Across the nation, surveys confirmed most Greeks felt nearer to Russia, a fellow Christian Orthodox nation that had helped the Greeks struggle off Ottoman rule in 1821, than they did to the U.S.

Even within the 2000s, Greek-U.S. relations remained frosty. Athens flirted with strengthening its ties to Moscow.

That’s all modified.

In current years, U.S.-Greece relations have grown a lot tighter — tighter than ever, officers on each side proclaim. And a lot of that cooperation has instantly affected Russia.

Greece has granted the U.S. open-ended entry to 4 pivotal navy bases, irritating Russia. It has began receiving U.S. liquefied pure fuel at a port close to Athens, offering an alternative choice to Russia. And U.S. company giants have been establishing Greece as a regional hub — JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Pfizer, Amazon, Cisco, Tesla and Deloitte have all made vital strikes within the nation just lately.

This U.S. foothold has change into more and more vital as Moscow menaces Ukraine with hoards of troops piled up on the border, pushing Washington and its allies to attract up navy response plans. Those plans inevitably stream by Greece.

“This has been a very rewarding period,” mentioned Geoffrey Pyatt, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, who got here to Athens almost six years in the past after a put up in Ukraine. “Greece is very much part of the larger and systematic U.S. effort to ensure alignment with our NATO and European allies as we respond to what Russia is threatening to do in Ukraine.”

For those that have tracked the area for many years, the flipped dynamic is astounding.

“It is head-spinning to see the change in U.S.-Greek relations over the years,” mentioned Alan Makovsky, who lined Southern Europe and the Middle East for the State Department within the Nineteen Eighties, when Greek antipathy for the U.S. was at an apex. “The feeling one gets now is that the Greek government can’t get enough of the U.S. presence.”

“For old-timers like me,” added Makovsky, recalling the anti-U.S. slogans of the Nineteen Eighties, “it’s almost unbelievable.”

An anti-U.S. custom

Greece has lengthy been suspicious of American affect.

Many Greek adults nonetheless keep in mind Washington’s help for the navy junta that dominated Greece from 1967 to 1974 — a judgment the U.S. made primarily based on the junta’s anti-communist stance.

Many Greeks additionally resent America for staying impartial within the ever-present disputes between Greece and neighboring Turkey.

In 1999, violent anti-U.S. protests happened in Athens throughout U.S. President Bill Clinton’s go to. The subsequent day, Clinton apologized for the U.S. help of the junta, acknowledging that it failed in its “obligation to support democracy.”

At the identical time, Greece retained some goodwill towards Russia over the historic connections between the international locations.

In the Greek north, the cultural and financial ties with Russia have been robust. The metropolis of Alexandroupolis, for example, has a small Russian neighborhood and sister metropolis relations with a number of Russian cities, together with Sosnovy Bor and Saint Petersburg. It even struck a sister metropolis take care of Simferopol in Crimea — after the 2014 Russian annexation.

Pyatt vividly remembers the response he acquired earlier than touring for the primary time to Alexandroupolis.

“I told a senior Greek journalist, ‘Today, I’m going to Alexandroupolis, what should I know?’ He said, ‘Boy, you’re really going into the Bear’s Den.’”

But a few of these Russian connections have curdled in recent times.

In 2018, the Greek overseas ministry expelled two Russian diplomats — and barred two different Russians from the nation — after accusing them of fomenting nationalist fervor in opposition to a deal that may clean North Macedonia’s accession to NATO.

Around the identical time, Greece’s frayed relationship with the U.S. was slowly therapeutic.

The course of started within the wake of the 2008 monetary disaster, which devastated the Greek financial system. As Germany drove European international locations — and European collectors — to impose extreme austerity measures on Greece, U.S. President Barack Obama brazenly questioned the knowledge of the technique.

Surprisingly, perceptions of the U.S. additionally shifted beneath Greece’s left-wing Syriza authorities, in cost from 2015 to 2019. For many years, the Greek left had invested closely in anti-U.S. rhetoric, however the Syriza celebration modified route, brazenly pursuing nearer relations with Washington throughout each the Obama and Trump administrations. That tactic accelerated beneath Syriza’s center-right successor.

“What’s important about it is that it hasn’t been a Republican thing or a Democrat thing, it’s been bipartisan in the United States, and it’s also endured through two governments in Greece,” mentioned Pyatt.

A survey performed final October and November by Kapa Research exhibits the U.S. is essentially the most fascinating ally for Greeks, successful 62 p.c help. Russia got here in third at 31 p.c.

The warming ties additionally come amid U.S. frustrations with Turkey over its buy of Russian-made missile protection methods. Against the backdrop of those tensions, the U.S. has decreased its navy footprint in Turkey, leaving it seeking different regional companions.

“Greece is a very strategically located country and the U.S. has always desired more strategic relations with it,” mentioned Makovsky, now a nationwide safety and worldwide coverage fellow on the left-leaning Center for American Progress assume tank. “For decades, it was Greece that was reluctant to expand the relationship, but that has now changed.”

And the U.S. was joyful to cooperate.

“It would be diplomatic malpractice,” Makovsky added, “for the U.S. not to prepare for the possibility that Turkey will continue to drift away from the Western alliance.”

Military bases

It’s not as if the U.S. had no navy presence in Greece previous to the previous few years.

The U.S. Navy has shared using a naval base at Souda Bay on the island of Crete because the Fifties. And since 1990, a mutual protection settlement has allowed American forces to coach and function in Greek territory.

But in 2019, the 2 sides up to date that mutual protection settlement to grant the U.S. entry to 3 further navy spots. And in 2021, the settlement was prolonged indefinitely, fully restructuring America’s presence within the area.

The new areas are all crucial navy hubs. There is Alexandroupolis, the northern metropolis, which has a strategically situated airport, a port and navy barracks. Then there’s the Larisa Air Base, which serves as a hard and fast stopping place for U.S. Air Force models in Europe. And lastly, there’s Stefanovikeio Army Base, the place U.S. and Greek navy forces repeatedly conduct joint workouts.

Alexandroupolis, specifically, has shortly change into a cornerstone of the U.S. safety structure within the area, a lot to the Russians’ ire.

“The problem is very simple, more and more NATO and U.S. troops are gathering in your territory,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Greece TV ANT1 in a December interview. “Hundreds, thousands of units of military equipment are transported through Alexandroupolis and so on.”

He added: “This worries us, you have to understand us.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov even raised the problem throughout a January cellphone name along with his Greek counterpart.

“We trust our Greek friends that they will use their wisdom to make choices that answer their convictions,” he said later, throughout a press convention.

Indeed, the elevated U.S. navy entry in Greece has given Washington a crucial examine on Russia’s naval actions within the area, in addition to the flexibility to quickly park and switch American forces to Bulgaria and Romania — two key places for NATO troops.

Those info have made the heightened U.S. presence in Greece an oblique a part of the standoff between Russia and Western allies over Ukraine. Moscow has refused to take away over 100,000 troops from the Ukrainian border except NATO and the U.S. meet quite a few its calls for. Among the calls for: Western allies should withdraw their forces from Bulgaria and Romania.

That request — and lots of others — are thought-about nonstarters, which has raised the prospect of a battle erupting throughout the area. In such a case, Greece’s navy websites would serve an important position.

“Alexandroupolis has emerged as a key logistics node, especially for the army in Europe, for moving forces and resources into and out of NATO’s southeastern flank,” mentioned Pyatt, the U.S. ambassador.

Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, pointed to bases like Souda Bay and the flexibility to maneuver power sources by Greece as crucial elements within the occasion of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The future is commerce

The U.S. claims the navy strikes are simply a part of the general imaginative and prescient for locations like Alexandroupolis and Greece’s north.

Pyatt mentioned the U.S. can be serving to clean out bureaucratic hurdles for companies searching for personal contracts associated to the town’s port, a railway improve and a possible new ring highway.

“People in Alexandroupolis felt completely forgotten,” he mentioned. “We have given a whole new narrative, which has become very important to the psychology. There’s a whole new economic ecosystem that has grown up there.”

Even then, countering Russia is inevitably a part of the equation. Russian enterprise leaders have beforehand been eager to win those self same personal contracts the U.S. is now attempting to assist steer. In the northern metropolis of Thessaloniki, for example, Greece’s second-largest port was privatized in 2018 by a consortium that included Russian-Greek businessman Ivan Savvides.

Local political leaders welcome the shift, arguing it presages a interval of higher financial vitality for the realm.

“Alexandroupolis — due to its privileged geographical position, located on the edge of Europe — can become a hub of transport, trade and energy,” mentioned Christos Metios, governor of the Greek area of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. “It’s not just the base, it’s the energy pipelines, the port, the railway. There is a serious effort to upgrade the infrastructure.”

The quick improve, nevertheless, could also be creating nice expectations some analysts worry the U.S. can not in the end meet. Just final month, the U.S. pulled help for the EastMed fuel pipeline, a €6 billion undertaking that might have introduced income to Greece, after it acquired caught up in a dispute over whether or not the pipeline would route by Turkey.

The lesson: While it is sensible for Greece and the U.S. to be mates now, friendship can at all times fade.