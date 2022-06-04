Greece evacuates Athens suburb under wildfire threat

A wildfire whipped by gale-force winds blazed by vegetation in a southern suburb of Athens on Saturday, the Fire Brigade mentioned, forcing residents to evacuate.

The Greek Civil Protection issued an emergency attraction through sms for individuals to depart Ano Voula and the encircling areas because the flames unfold to inside yards (meters) of homes.

Six water-bombing plane, three helicopters and municipal water tankers supported dozens of firefighters with 20 hearth engines.

Ant1 television station confirmed policemen telling individuals they need to depart.

Media reported an influence minimize within the space the place some roofs, gardens and automobiles had been broken by the blaze.

Skai television station confirmed footage of a burning home with flames licking inside.

“The situation is very difficult and the wind does not help,” mentioned Giannis Konstantatos, mayor of Ellinikon-Argiroupoli, a neighboring municipality, who additionally heads a conservation group for close by mount Imittos.

“The atmosphere is suffocating, we have difficulty breathing,” he advised Athens News Agency.

Giorgos Papanikolaou, the mayor of Glyfada, the place the hearth broke out, mentioned it began at a excessive voltage electrical energy energy station, the company added.

Last summer season, Greece’s most severe heatwave in decades, which authorities blamed on local weather change, noticed fires destroy greater than 100,000 hectares of forest and farmland, the nation’s worst wildfire injury since 2007.

More than 200 firefighters and technical tools offered by European Union international locations shall be quickly deployed to Greece to assist enhance the battle in opposition to giant wildfires.

Bulgaria, Finland, France, Germany, Romania and Norway will participate within the deployment, coordinated by the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

