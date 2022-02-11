Greece hire Gus Poyet as new coach

Gus Poyet has been employed as coach of Greece’s nationwide staff in a change of management after the previous European champions’ failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Greek Soccer Federation stated it had reached an settlement with the previous Chelsea, Tottenham and Uruguay midfielder with Poyet’s contract operating via to the tip of 2023, with a 12-month extension possibility.

The 54-year-old replaces Dutch coach John van’t Schip who resigned in November after Greece completed third of their World Cup qualifying group behind Spain and Sweden.

“I have great respect for Greek football players and their abilities and from what I have seen so far, I believe that there is the right material and all the conditions to do well at the upcoming events,” stated Poyet.

“I can’t wait to meet the players and get started.”

Poyet has coached groups in a number of international locations, together with China, Spain and France, with spells on the helm of Brighton and Sunderland in England, and Greek membership AEK Athens.

The 2004 European champions Greece have struggled lately to achieve main tournaments.

They are inserting their hopes in a rebuilt youthful aspect that features 25-year-old Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas to attempt to qualify for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.